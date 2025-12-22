Search
Mon, Dec 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Hyundai Electric Cars With December Discounts And Benefits Up To 10 Lakh

ByAyush Arya
Published on: Dec 22, 2025 11:25 am IST

Hyundai rolls out December-only EV discounts in India, with benefits up to ₹10 lakh on Ioniq 5 and up to ₹35,000 on Creta EV, limited to select 2024 stock.

Hyundai has rolled out year-end offers on its electric vehicle range in India for December 2025, with benefits going as high as 10 lakh on select models. The discounts are limited to specific 2024-manufactured units and are available only until existing stocks last. At present, Hyundai sells two electric cars in the Indian market: the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Hyundai Creta EV.

Hyundai Creta EV
Hyundai Creta EV

For December, Hyundai is offering total discounts of up to 10 lakh on the electric crossover. In comparison, the Creta EV gets benefits of up to 35,000. The company has clarified that these offers are applicable only on select 2024 model-year vehicles.

Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is sold in India in a single variant. It uses a rear-wheel-drive layout with an electric motor mounted on the rear axle, producing 214 hp and 350 Nm of torque. Power comes from a 72.6 kWh battery pack.

In terms of charging, the Ioniq 5 can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in 6 hours and 55 minutes using an 11 kW AC charger. With DC fast charging, the battery can be charged from 20 to 80 percent in 57 minutes using a 50 kW charger, while a 350 kW DC charger can achieve the same in about 18 minutes. The Ioniq 5 has an ARAI-certified range of 631 km. It is assembled in India and is priced at 49 lakh (ex-showroom).

(Also Read: Hyundai announces December discounts on Grand i10 Nios, i20, Exter, Verna and more)

Hyundai Creta EV
Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

The Hyundai Creta EV is offered with two battery pack options: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. Both versions use a front-mounted electric motor. The 42 kWh variant produces 133 hp, while the larger battery version delivers 168 hp.

The 42 kWh battery offers an ARAI-certified range of 390 km, while the 51.4 kWh version is rated at 473 km. Using an 11 kW AC charger, the 42 kWh battery takes around 4 hours to charge from 10 to 100 percent, while DC fast charging with a 50 kW charger takes 58 minutes. Charging times for the 51.4 kWh battery stand at about 4 hours 50 minutes on AC and 58 minutes on DC.

Prices for the Creta EV range from 18 lakh to 22.32 lakh for the 42 kWh variants, and from 19.99 lakh to 24.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 51.4 kWh versions.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Car and Bike / Hyundai Electric Cars With December Discounts And Benefits Up To 10 Lakh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On