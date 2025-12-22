Hyundai Electric Cars With December Discounts And Benefits Up To 10 Lakh

Hyundai has rolled out year-end offers on its electric vehicle range in India for December 2025, with benefits going as high as ₹10 lakh on select models. The discounts are limited to specific 2024-manufactured units and are available only until existing stocks last. At present, Hyundai sells two electric cars in the Indian market: the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Hyundai Creta EV. Hyundai Creta EV

For December, Hyundai is offering total discounts of up to ₹10 lakh on the electric crossover. In comparison, the Creta EV gets benefits of up to ₹35,000. The company has clarified that these offers are applicable only on select 2024 model-year vehicles.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is sold in India in a single variant. It uses a rear-wheel-drive layout with an electric motor mounted on the rear axle, producing 214 hp and 350 Nm of torque. Power comes from a 72.6 kWh battery pack.

In terms of charging, the Ioniq 5 can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in 6 hours and 55 minutes using an 11 kW AC charger. With DC fast charging, the battery can be charged from 20 to 80 percent in 57 minutes using a 50 kW charger, while a 350 kW DC charger can achieve the same in about 18 minutes. The Ioniq 5 has an ARAI-certified range of 631 km. It is assembled in India and is priced at ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Creta EV

The Hyundai Creta EV is offered with two battery pack options: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. Both versions use a front-mounted electric motor. The 42 kWh variant produces 133 hp, while the larger battery version delivers 168 hp.

The 42 kWh battery offers an ARAI-certified range of 390 km, while the 51.4 kWh version is rated at 473 km. Using an 11 kW AC charger, the 42 kWh battery takes around 4 hours to charge from 10 to 100 percent, while DC fast charging with a 50 kW charger takes 58 minutes. Charging times for the 51.4 kWh battery stand at about 4 hours 50 minutes on AC and 58 minutes on DC.

Prices for the Creta EV range from ₹18 lakh to ₹22.32 lakh for the 42 kWh variants, and from ₹19.99 lakh to ₹24.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 51.4 kWh versions.