India rejects Chinese automaker BYD's $1 billion plan over ‘security concerns’: Report

Reuters |
Jul 22, 2023 05:48 PM IST

BYD had submitted a $1 billion investment proposal this month to build electric cars and batteries in India in partnership with a local company.

India has rejected Chinese automaker BYD Co's proposal to set up a $1 billion factory in India in partnership with Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, the Economic Times reported on Saturday.

The Atto 3 electric SUV made by Chinese carmaker BYD, at the Fully Charged Live electric vehicle trade show in Farnborough, Britain, (REUTERS)
The Atto 3 electric SUV made by Chinese carmaker BYD, at the Fully Charged Live electric vehicle trade show in Farnborough, Britain, (REUTERS)

Reuters reported this month that BYD had submitted a $1 billion investment proposal to build electric cars and batteries in India in partnership with a local company. Reuters could not independently verify the contents of The Economic Times' report.

India's Department of Commerce, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had sought opinions from other departments on the investment proposal, the report said.

"Security concerns with respect to Chinese investments in India were flagged during the deliberations," the report quoted an Indian official as saying.

Saturday, July 22, 2023
