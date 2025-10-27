Japan Mobility Show 2025: 7 most electrifying car and bike concepts to look forward to

The Japan Mobility Show 2025 (JMS 2025), taking place in Tokyo from October 29th to November 9, 2025, is shaping up to be a major stage for next-gen mobility concepts—from electric cars to bikes and other machines, several concepts will be present there. Here are seven standout concept electric vehicles that promise to grab attention and signal the future of mobility: Get Launch Updates on MG 4 EV Notify me Notify me Suzuki Vision eSky is made to do daily city duties. It has a compact size and should have ample space as well.

Suzuki Vision eSky

Suzuki Vision eSky measures 3,395 mm in length, 1,475 mm in width, and 1,625 mm in height.

Suzuki’s Vision eSky concept embodies the brand’s focus on compact, practical urban mobility. This all-electric mini vehicle showcases Suzuki’s vision for the next generation of city commuting, blending modern design with eco-friendly engineering. Expected to deliver an efficient range of over 250 km, the Vision eSky is compact yet versatile, designed to navigate tight city streets while offering surprising interior space.

Honda 0 Series Prototype

Honda will make a major statement at the show with its 0 Series Prototype, a groundbreaking EV platform that redefines efficiency, design, and technology. The 0 Series is built on Honda’s new “Thin, Light, and Wise” philosophy — emphasizing lightweight construction, intelligent energy use, and futuristic styling. The SUV prototype showcases a sleek aerodynamic design, AI-driven interface, and next-generation battery technology aimed at extending range while reducing charging time. The 0 Series represents Honda’s global shift toward all-electric mobility, expected to inspire future production models in multiple segments.

Honda Compact EV Prototype

Alongside the 0 Series SUV, Honda will also debut its Compact EV Prototype, a smaller electric hatchback designed for city commuters. The car is expected to feature a minimalist design, a futuristic interior, and Honda’s latest e:Architecture for enhanced range and performance. With its compact dimensions and practical features, it aims to make electric mobility more accessible to urban drivers. This concept underlines Honda’s plan to introduce mass-market EVs that combine affordability with cutting-edge technology, aligning perfectly with Japan’s growing urban sustainability goals.

Honda Electric Motorcycle Concept

Honda isn’t stopping at cars — the brand is also unveiling a next-generation Electric Motorcycle Concept. This futuristic two-wheeler aims to combine performance and sustainability, showcasing a sleek, aerodynamic design with advanced battery management systems. It’s expected to deliver a balanced mix of range and agility, making it suitable for both daily rides and light adventure touring.

Yamaha Proto BEV

Yamaha Proto BEV is essentially an electric motorcycle.

Yamaha’s Proto BEV concept reflects the company’s shift from traditional performance bikes to electric innovation. Designed as a dynamic, high-performance electric motorcycle, it combines Yamaha’s racing DNA with futuristic styling. The bike will feature several R-series design cues and it is said to be a working prototype.

Nissan Leaf (Next-Gen)

Nissan’s iconic Leaf — one of the world’s first mass-market electric cars — returns in a completely redesigned avatar. The next-generation Leaf showcases bolder styling, improved aerodynamics, and an upgraded powertrain expected to offer more range and faster charging capabilities. It also features Nissan’s latest ProPILOT Assist technology for semi-autonomous driving. With the Leaf, Nissan continues to lead the affordable EV segment, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable and practical electric mobility for the masses.

Nissan Ariya

The Nissan Ariya stands as the brand’s flagship electric SUV, representing the next phase of its EV journey. At the Japan Mobility Show 2025, Nissan is expected to showcase an updated version of the Ariya featuring improved software integration, faster charging, and refined cabin technology.