Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R gets discount of ₹2.89 lakh

Kawasaki India has announced that it is offering a discount of ₹2.89 lakh on the Ninja ZX-10R. This means that you can get the sportsbike for ₹17.90 lakh ex-showroom. It is important to note that there might be some terms and conditions that only the authorised dealership would be able to provide to you. The social media post also says that this offer is applicable only till 31st March. Kawasaki Ninja ZX 10R uses an inline four-cylinder engine.

Customers can choose from two colours of the ZX-10R. There is Metallic Graphite Gray with Metallic Diablo Black and Lime Green with Pearl Blizzard White. However, we don't know how many units are available. That is something that the dealerships would be able to assist you with.

What powers the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R? The Ninja ZX-10R draws power from a 998 cc liquid-cooled inline four cylinder engine that produces 200 bhp at 13,200 rpm and 114.9 Nm of peak torque at 11,400 rpm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox that sends power to the rear wheel, and it also comes equipped with a bi-directional quickshifter as standard. It is important to note that this model is E20 compliant so it can run on the E20 fuel that is currently being sold in India through fuel pumps.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R: Features and Hardware On the features front, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R continues to come equipped with a TFT instrument console that supports smartphone connectivity. The superbike also offers a comprehensive package of electronic rider aids, including multiple riding modes, dual channel ABS, cruise control, launch control, traction control and engine brake control.

Handling duties are managed by Showa BFF front forks, while the rear gets a Showa BFRC monoshock. The setup is further supported by an Ohlins electronic steering damper, which helps improve stability at higher speeds.

Braking performance is taken care of by dual 330 mm discs at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear, providing strong and consistent stopping power to match the motorcycle’s performance.