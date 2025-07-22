Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
Kia Carens Clavis EV bookings begin today. Here's how to book yours

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 22, 2025 02:19 pm IST

Kia Carens Clavis EV is the brand's most affordable electric car in India, available for booking at ₹25,000.

Kia India on Tuesday commenced accepting bookings for the Carens Clavis EV. The Kia Carens Clavis EV is the latest electric car from the South Korean auto giant in India. Launched at a starting price of 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kia Carens Clavis EV is the pure electric iteration of the Carens Clavis MPV and is the brand's first made-in-India electric car. The Kia Carens Clavis EV is the brand's most affordable electric car as well. The interested customers for this electric MPV can now book the car at a token amount of 25,000. The bookings can be made through the automaker's official website or at the authorised dealerships.

The Kia Carens Clavis EV gets two battery packs - 42 kWh with 404 km (MIDC) range, and 51.4 kWh with 490 km (MIDC) range.

Available in six different colour options: Ivory Silver Matte, Aurora Black Pearl, Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, Gravity Grey, and Imperial Blue, the Kia Carens Clavis EV gets four broad trim choices and two different battery options. The EV is available in variants like HTK+, HTX, HTX ER, and HTX+ ER. The electric MPV is available in standard and extended range variants.

The Kia Carens Clavis EV looks identical to the internal combustion engine (ICE) powered version of the Carens Clavis. However, there are some subtle yet significantly distinctive EV-specific design elements as well.

The Kia Carens Clavis EV gets all-LED lighting at the front and rear, LED light bars at the front and rear, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with aero inserts, a charging port on the front fascia, a panoramic sunroof, dual 12.25-inch screens combining touchscreen infotainment system and driver's display, active air flaps, Level 2 ADAS suite, i-Pedal technology, V2L, UV-cut glass, and ventilated front seats among others.

Powering the Kia Carens Clavis EV is a 42 kWh battery pack, while the ER trims get a bigger 51.4 kWh battery pack. Both the battery pack variants channel power to the front wheels. The 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery pack-equipped versions of the MPV churn out 133 bhp and 169 bhp peak power, respectively. Torque figure for both the variants remains the same at 255 Nm. The smaller battery pack version promises up to 404 km range on a single charge, while the 51.4 kWh battery pack variant offers up to 490 km range on a full charge.

