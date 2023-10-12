Kia unveils EV5 SUV with a ‘bed’ and fridge. Check details

Kia Motors on Thursday unveiled EV5, a compact SUV, as well as two concept EVs – EV3 (SUV) and EV 4 (sedan) – at its EV Day event. As per the South Korean auto giant, these will play a ‘crucial’ role in helping the company reach its target of 10 lakh electric vehicles by 2026 and 16 lakh units per year by 2030. Attendees look at a Kia Corp. EV5 electric vehicle (EV) at the company's EV Day in Yeoju, South Korea, on Thursday, Oct. 12. 2023. Kia unveiled a compact electric sport-utility vehicle and two concept EVs as it builds out a range of cheaper models to appeal to budget-conscious drivers.�Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

EV5: Variants

Kia will offer EV5 in three variants, namely Standard, Long Range, and Long Range AWD. The Standard version gets a battery pack 64 kWh and a 160 kW motor, while the latter two are powered by an 88 kWh battery pack. The range offered on a single charge by the variants is 530 km (Standard), 650 km (AWD) and 720 km (Long Range).

It must be noted, however, that these figures are for the EV 5 models that will go on sale in China. In the manufacturer's home country, on the other hand, these will get smaller batteries.

EV5: Features

A striking feature of the China-spec EV5 will be a rear seat, that, Kia says, can be folded flat and transformed into a bed; there will also be a front bench seat. Additionally, the car gets a 4.1-litre refrigerator for storing food and drinks.

Other features include a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a 5-inch climate control display, and more.

Production timeframe

The three EVs will enter production around 2025 and will be made at factories in China and South Korea.

