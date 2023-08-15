Lamborghini teases ‘something new and truly thrilling’ for August 18. New concept of first fully electric car confirmed?

Lamborghini has announced it will unveil something ‘new and truly thrilling’ on August 18, asking enthusiasts to 'save the date.' While the Italian luxury carmaker did not specify exactly what it will reveal, a teaser image shared by the company hints at the new concept (a prototype) of Lamborghini's first fully electric car. Lamborghini teases first fully electric car (Image courtesy: twitter.com/Lamborghini)

“Something new and truly thrilling is about to be unveiled. August 18th. Save the date,” it said in a post on X, the former Twitter, on Monday.

In an August 8 press release, Lamborghini had said it will come up with its next prototype – the new concept of its first 100% electric car – at the Monterey Car Week; the 2023 edition of the annual car festival kicked off on August 11, while its last day is August 20.

What does the teaser show?

The teaser has only the image: the vehicle's silhouette, with a flowing roofline that is a signature trait of the auto giant. Also, while details regarding the maiden 100% e-car continue to be a secret, Lamborghini CEO Stephen Winkelmann previously gave a hint of what to expect from the upcoming model.

“Our first fully electric car will be a practical option for daily users. Also, it will not be an SUV,” Winkelmann noted, according to HT Auto.

Production from around 2028?

Citing an earlier statement from Lamborghini, HT Auto reported that the model is likely to enter production around 2028, will be a 2+2 seating configuration, and is expected to be based on the in-house SSP platform.

