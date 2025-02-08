Top 5 Adventure motorcycles under 3 Lakh: Explore your options!

Adventure motorcycles, commonly known as ADVs, have gained significant popularity among Indian riders seeking versatility for both on-road commuting and off-road exploration. Manufacturers like KTM and Hero have introduced affordable options in the growing segment. For enthusiasts looking to invest in an adventure bike under ₹3 lakh, here are five noteworthy suggestions listed below: The affordable adventure two-wheeler segment is growing in India with various options being offered by almost every manufacturer.

Suzuki V-Strom SX

The Suzuki V-Strom SX is designed for riders who desire a blend of daily usability and weekend adventure capabilities. Powered by a 249cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine, the V-Storm SX delivers 26.1 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of torque at 7,300 rpm. The bike features a sleek design with a tall windscreen, beak-style front fender and a muscular fuel tank. Modern amenities include an LED headlight, Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, and a USB charging slot. The V-Strom SX is available in three colours including a Champion Yellow No. 2, a Pearl Blaze Orange and a Glass Sparkle Black. Its ex-showroom price in Delhi is ₹2,16,00 (ex-showroom). Suzuki is also offering discounts of up to ₹15,000 on the ADV as of February 2025.

Hero XPulse 210

Unveiled at EICMA 2024, the Hero XPulse 210 is the latest iteration in Hero's adventure lineup. Hero launched the XPulse 210 at the recent Bharat Mobility Expo held in New Delhi. The motorbike comes at a starting price of ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The engine as the name suggests, is a 210cc, fuel-injected single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit which makes 24.2 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 20.7 Nm torque at 7,250 rpm. The XPulse series has multitasking abilities, whether it is going off-road, on a long tour or daily commute, the XPulse 210 can be relied on for all of those. It gets LED lighting along with a projector for the headlamp and a modern 4.2-inch LCD or TFT which offers turn-by-turn navigation for convenience.

KTM 250 Adventure

KTM has also introduced the updated 250 Adventure MY 2025 in India recently. The motorbike caters to riders who seek a balance between performance and practicality. The new ADV comes equipped with a 249cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns 30.5 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 24 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. The motorcycle now gets longer suspension travel, the front wheel is 19 inches in size and the rear wheel is 17 inches giving the bike a staggered stance. The chassis also has been redesigned. In terms of tech, the ADV gets the latest kit including ride-by-wire technology, off-road ABS, Quickshifter+ and a 5-inch TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation. The KTM 250 Adventure is priced at approximately ₹2.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Yezdi Adventure

The Yezdi Adventure has been in the market for some time now. It is powered by a 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, and pumps out 29.1 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 29.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. This Yezdi is equipped with a round LED headlight, tall windscreen, split seats, and wire-spoke wheels. Modern features include a fully digital instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation, full LED lighting and a USB port. The Yezdi Adventure comes in two variants namely Gloss and Matte and the pricing starts at ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Royal Enfield Himalayan

The Royal Enfield Himalayan has become a dependable choice for adventure enthusiasts. Its 452cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine offers 39.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The Himalayan has a subtle design and an adjustable seat height ranging from 805 mm to 825 mm.

Notable features include a circular TFT display, a Tripper navigation system, ride-by-wire, different riding modes, long-travel suspension, and spoked wheels. The Himalayan is available at ₹2.85 lakh (ex-showroom).