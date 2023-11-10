Mahindra Q2 results: Profit jumps 67% on strong SUV demand
Mahindra & Mahindra's Q2 profit after tax reaches ₹3,452 crore benefiting from strong demand for SUVs.
Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday reported a 67% rise in second-quarter profit, helped by strong sales of its sport utility vehicles.
The 'Scorpio' manufacturer reported a standalone profit after tax of 34.52 billion rupees ($413.88 million) in the September quarter, against 20.68 billion rupees a year before.
Mahindra benefited from strong demand for sport utility vehicles (SUVs) – which make up over one in two passenger vehicles sold in Asia's third largest economy.
Better availability of chips and a rise in production capacity helped Mahindra log record sales during the quarter, pushing its standalone revenue to a record 243.1 billion rupees.
Open bookings of SUVs stood at 286,000 as on Nov. 1, reflecting strong demand, the company said in a statement.
The rise in SUV sales more than offset a fall in sale of tractors – a segment that is more profitable than its auto counterpart.
Mahindra's operating margin for the September quarter came in at 17.06%, compared with 16.01% a year before.
Shares of the company were down 2% at 1520.65 rupees at 0732 GMT.
($1 = 83.40
