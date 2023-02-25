Maruti car buyers face up to 10-month waiting period| Details

Consider buying a new car? But wait. To avoid spoiling your excitement, you should confirm the delivery wait so that you can plan accordingly. We detail the waiting times for Maruti cars here, which can range from 10 months to one year for some models. The versions with the longest waiting lists are the Maruti Brezza, Tour M, and Ertiga.

Maruti models that have a waiting period of up to three months include Celerio, S-Presso, Tour H3, Altee K10, Swift and DZire. The lowest waiting period is of one month on Celery. If you book this car, you will get the delivery within a month. There is a waiting period of up to 2 months on the S-Presso, Tour H3, Alto K10 and Swift. There is a waiting period of 3 months on Dzire. However, these duration differ across petrol, CNG as well as manual and automatic transmission variants of all the cars.

The Maruti models delayed for more than three months range from the WagonR to the Eeco, Ertiga, and Brezza. WagonR has a four-month waiting period. Tour S, on the other hand, has a waiting period of up to 7 months. At the same time, there is an 8-month waiting period for Eco Ambulance and Ertiga. Tour M has a nine-month waiting period. The Brezza, on the contrary, has the longest waiting period of 10 months. These durations differ between petrol, CNG, manual, and automatic transmission variants of all cars.

