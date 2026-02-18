Maruti e Vitara user guide: Range, charging and warranty FAQs answered
Maruti has finally launched the e Vitara on our shores under a BaaS model. Here's our answers to the top questions from our readers.
Maruti Suzuki has launched the e Vitara as its first all-electric vehicle in India at an introductory price of ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) under a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model. The electric SUV was first showcased as the eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo and now enters the market as part of Maruti Suzuki’s EV strategy. Here are our answers to the most common queries our readers have been raising:
Topics covered:
- What is the Battery-as-a-Service model?
- What battery and motor options are available?
- What is the claimed range?
- What features does the e Vitara offer?
- What ownership benefits and warranties are included?
What is the Maruti e Vitara’s price and what does the BaaS model mean?
Asked by Rohit Jain
Check similar carsFind more cars
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
₹ 10.99 Lakhs
Tata Nexon EV
₹ 12.49 - 17.49 Lakhs
Mahindra 3XO EV
₹ 13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
₹ 15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs
VinFast VF6
₹ 16.49 - 18.29 Lakhs
MG ZS EV
₹ 17.99 - 20.5 Lakhs
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is priced from an introductory ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This pricing falls under the Battery as a Service (BaaS) model and is valid until March 31, 2026. Under this model, customers can pay separately for the battery on a per-kilometre usage basis, currently set at ₹3.99 per km. Maruti Suzuki has not yet announced pricing for the e Vitara without the battery subscription plan.
How many battery pack options do we get with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and what is the performance on either variant?
Asked by Shreya Menon
The e Vitara can be had with two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The SUV is offered in two distinct electric motor setups producing 144 bhp and 171 bhp respectively, with peak torque rated at 189 Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels in the India-spec model, but a four-wheel drive variant is available in the international markets.
I am considering an electric SUV but I am concerned about whether I will get adequate driving range for my needs. What is the claimed driving range of the e Vitara?
Asked by Kunal Arora
The larger battery version of the e Vitara has an ARAI-certified driving range of up to 543 km on a single charge.
The e Vitara’s 49 kWh battery enables an ARAI-claimed driving range of up to 440 km, while the larger 61 kWh battery allows for a single-charge range of 543 km (ARAI). While both options are good for stress-free driving within the city, those who make frequent long-distance trips can opt for the 61 kWh variants.
(Also read: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara first drive review and range test)
I am considering the Maruti e Vitara as my first EV but I want to know the kind of features and amenities it offers before making a decision.
Asked by Nidhi Kapoor
The e Vitara brings a dual-tone cabin and a tech-rich dashboard equipped with a 10.25-inch digital cluster and a 10.09-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other highlights include a fixed-glass sunroof, multi-colour ambient lighting, a floating twin-deck centre console, wireless charging, an Infinity by Harman audio system, ventilated front seats, 10-way power-adjustable front seats, sliding and reclining rear seats, a 40:20:40 split rear bench and a PM 2.5 air filter.
Is Maruti offering any ownership benefits or warranty packages with the new e Vitara?
Asked by Ankit Verma
Maruti Suzuki is offering a complimentary home charger and installation valued at ₹50,000, along with one year of complimentary charging. The company is also providing a 60 per cent assured buyback after three years. The battery pack is covered by an eight-year warranty, while the vehicle comes with a standard three-year warranty, extendable by an additional five years.
These questions were answered by Ayush Chakraborty of Hindustan Times. Ayush is an automotive journalist with two years of experience in the sector. He is currently covering news and creating content across HT Auto, Hindustan Times, and Livemint.
If you want your questions answered, send them over to htautodotcom@gmail.com
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More