Maruti e Vitara user guide: Range, charging and warranty FAQs answered

The e Vitara will be offered in ten colour options, including four dual-tone shades

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is priced from an introductory ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This pricing falls under the Battery as a Service (BaaS) model and is valid until March 31, 2026. Under this model, customers can pay separately for the battery on a per-kilometre usage basis, currently set at ₹3.99 per km. Maruti Suzuki has not yet announced pricing for the e Vitara without the battery subscription plan. How many battery pack options do we get with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and what is the performance on either variant? Asked by Shreya Menon

The e Vitara will be sold with two battery pack options. The bigger 61 kWh unit enables up to 500 km of single-charge range, as claimed by Maruti

The e Vitara can be had with two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The SUV is offered in two distinct electric motor setups producing 144 bhp and 171 bhp respectively, with peak torque rated at 189 Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels in the India-spec model, but a four-wheel drive variant is available in the international markets.

I am considering an electric SUV but I am concerned about whether I will get adequate driving range for my needs. What is the claimed driving range of the e Vitara? Asked by Kunal Arora

In city conditions, where regen comes into play far more often, it’s reasonable to expect noticeably better numbers.

The larger battery version of the e Vitara has an ARAI-certified driving range of up to 543 km on a single charge. The e Vitara’s 49 kWh battery enables an ARAI-claimed driving range of up to 440 km, while the larger 61 kWh battery allows for a single-charge range of 543 km (ARAI). While both options are good for stress-free driving within the city, those who make frequent long-distance trips can opt for the 61 kWh variants. (Also read: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara first drive review and range test) I am considering the Maruti e Vitara as my first EV but I want to know the kind of features and amenities it offers before making a decision. Asked by Nidhi Kapoor

Dual-tone interior of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara with twin digital screens

The e Vitara brings a dual-tone cabin and a tech-rich dashboard equipped with a 10.25-inch digital cluster and a 10.09-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other highlights include a fixed-glass sunroof, multi-colour ambient lighting, a floating twin-deck centre console, wireless charging, an Infinity by Harman audio system, ventilated front seats, 10-way power-adjustable front seats, sliding and reclining rear seats, a 40:20:40 split rear bench and a PM 2.5 air filter. Is Maruti offering any ownership benefits or warranty packages with the new e Vitara? Asked by Ankit Verma

The 61 kWh battery variant of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara offers up to 543 km of range (ARAI)

Maruti Suzuki is offering a complimentary home charger and installation valued at ₹50,000, along with one year of complimentary charging. The company is also providing a 60 per cent assured buyback after three years. The battery pack is covered by an eight-year warranty, while the vehicle comes with a standard three-year warranty, extendable by an additional five years.