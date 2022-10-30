Maruti Suzuki recalls 9,925 units of these three models. Here's why

Automobile giant Maruti Suzuki has recalled 9,925 units of Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis. The company has recalled those units which were manufactured between August 3 and September 1 this year, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.



The carmaker said it has discovered a technical problem in the rear brake assembly pin of these cars. Maruti Suzuki said it has decided to recall these units keeping in mind the safety of customers. It has said that the damaged part will be replaced free of cost.



In its filing before the Bombay Stock Exchange, Maruti Suzuki said it doubts that due to a fault in the rear brake assembly pin, there is a lot of noise in these cars while travelling. This fault can cause problems in the performance of the brakes in the long run. To ensure safety of the customers, the company has decided to recall these units which will undergo tests again.



Maruti Suzuki said the arrangements for the replacement of the faulty part are being made. The carmakers will contact those customers whose cars have this flawed rear brake assembly pin. On Friday, Maruti Suzuki had announced the results of second quarter ending September 2022. As per the results, the company's standalone net profit increased four times to ₹2,062 crore. The carmaker's revenue increased 46 per cent to ₹29,931 crore. A total of 517,395 units were sold in this quarter, which is 36 per cent more than the tally in the same quarter last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON