Maruti Suzuki WagonR gets a price hike of 15,000. Check new prices

Maruti Suzuki WagonR has received a price hike of ₹15,000. The price hike is applicable to variants such as VXi 1.0 AGS, ZXi 1.2 AGS, ZXi+ 1.2 AGS, and the ZXi+ AGS dual-tone variants. All other variants have experienced a consistent price increase of ₹10,000. As a result of this adjustment, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R hatchback is now priced between ₹5.64 lakh and ₹7.47 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Maruti WagonR is offered with two engine options.

Maruti Suzuki sells the WagonR through Arena retail network. This is the same network that also sells Dzire, Swift, Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso, Eeco, Ertiga and Brezza.

What are the variants of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR?

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is offered in four variants - LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi Plus.

Also read: Check out latest cars in India

What are the engine options of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR?

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is offered with two naturally aspirated petrol engine options - 1.0-litre and a 1.2-litre unit. The 1.0-litre unit produces 67 bhp and 89 Nm whereas the 1.2-litre unit produces 89 bhp and 113 Nm. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. There is also a CNG option available with the 1.0-litre engine. While running on CNG, the power and torque output falls to 56 bhp and 82 Nm. It is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

(Also read: Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets six airbags as standard. Check details)

What is the fuel efficiency of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR?

The 1.0-litre engine delivers 24.35 kmpl with the manual transmission and 25.19 kmpl with the AMT transmission. While running on CNG, Maruti claims that WagonR delivers 33.48 km/kg. Then there is the 1.2-litre engine that has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 23.56 kmpl for the manual transmission and 24.43 kmpl for the AMT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki models get a price hike

Maruti Suzuki has recently implemented price increases for various passenger vehicles available through its Arena and Nexa retail networks. The adjustments in pricing for these models can reach as high as ₹32,500, depending on the specific model and variant. Models such as Celerio, Dzire, Brezza and Baleno received a price hike.