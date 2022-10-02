Mercedes India CEO ditches his S-Class, takes auto to beat Pune traffic. Internet reacts

Mercedes-Benz India's managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Martin Schwenk ditched a high-end variant of his company-made car and took an auto rickshaw after getting stuck in traffic in Pune.

Sharing his experience on his Instagram handle “Martins Masala” on Thursday, Schwenk posted a picture of him sitting inside the rickshaw after getting off his Mercedes S-Class.

“If your S-class is stuck in traffic on the wonderful Pune roads - what do you do? Maybe getting off the car, start walking for a few KM’s and then grabbing a rickshaw?” the photo caption read.

Schwenk's post received over 7,200 likes and hundreds of comments from netizens. While some appreciated the Mercedes India CEO's gesture to take an auto, others had a humorous reaction to his post.

“Take it easy man...its our daily routine,” an Instagram user said.

“Auto rickshaw is a mini-Mercedes Benz. Any time. Anywhere,” another user commented.

Schwenk will be stepping down as the managing director and CEO of Mercedes India in January next year. On August 29, Mercedes named Santosh Iyer as the MD and CEO of the Indian operations with effect from January 1, 2023.

Schwenk will take over as the president and chief executive officer of Mercedes-Benz Thailand.

A few weeks ago, Schwenk commented on the issue of road accidents in India. He said there is a need to follow road safety rules and strict implementation of the same to bring down fatalities due to accidents.

"If everyone would behave as per the regulation, we would already have a significant reduction in road fatalities, and that's for a two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler," the Mercedes India CEO told news agency PTI on September 15.

His remarks came in the wake of the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in an accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district on September 4. Mistry was sitting in the backseat of a Mercedes and was not wearing the seatbelt.

Schwenk said Mistry's demise brought back "road safety on the agenda in a different way.”

