Mercedes to race in F1-inspired AMG C 63 S E-Performance for Indian buyers on…

Mercedes-Benz India on Monday confirmed its plans of launching the F1-inspired AMG C 63 S E-Performance on November 12. This will also be the final launch from the German luxury car maker in what has been a busy calendar year which saw 13 products - both new and updated - entering the market. The AMG C 63 S E-Performance will be the 14th - and final - launch from Mercedes-Benz India in 2024.

Touted as the 'world's most-powered four-cylinder engine', the Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance also boasts of hybrid capabilities with technology transfer from F1 or Formula One. Additionally, the AMG C 63 S E-Performance is the world's first series-production engine to be paired with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger.

From track to road, in the flutter of an eyelid

Among its major claims to fame, the Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance primarily highlights how the hybrid technology combines with sheer AMG capabilities for an engaging drive performance. The electric motor is placed on the rear axle while the engine is up at the front with power being sent to all four wheels. A combined power output of 661 bhp and torque of over 1,000 Nm makes this a mean machine that is tailor-made for adrenaline rushes.

Additionally, AMG Dynamic Select allows the person behind the wheel to choose between eight driving experiences and can even let the vehicle launch in electric-only mode from zero to up to 130 kmph.

Also expect AMG-specific elements all around the outer body of the low-slung sporty sedan as well as in the cabin too. Equipped with the latest MBUX system, the AMG C 63 S E-Performance gets performance seats, distinctive stitching, multiple display screens and layout, and a plug-in charging flap.

Mercedes-Benz India's AMG lineup

Mercedes has steadily expanded its AMG lineup in the country and says its performance and top-end vehicles are seeing increasing traction from potential buyers. At last count, the company offered as many as nine AMG models in India. Most of these come into the market via CBU or Completely Built Unit route although there is also local assembly for a few of these. Among them, the AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe was the first AMG to be locally-assembled in India and was launched in 2020.