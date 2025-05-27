Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mercedes-AMG G 63 'Collector's Edition' designed for India to launch on June 12. Check details

ByHT News Desk
May 27, 2025 10:34 PM IST

Thee AMG G 63 ‘Collector’s Edition’ is configured and presented jointly by the teams of Mercedes-Benz India and Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India.

Mercedes-AMG G 63 'Collector's Edition' is scheduled to arrive in India on June 12, 2024. Interestingly, the new Collector's Edition has been specially designed for India. Mercedes-Benz India has shared that the AMG G 63 'Collector's Edition' was developed jointly by the team of Mercedes-Benz India and the team Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India.

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector's Edition will be launched on June 12
View Personalised Offers on
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers
The Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector's Edition will be launched on June 12

The teaser images revealed by the automaker suggest a shiny exterior paintwork for the legendary SUV, a bright orange paint color to be precise. Apart from this, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 'Collector's Edition has a new alloy wheel design as well. On the other hand, the overall shape and silhouette of the SUV is expected to remain the same with major design elements being the same as the regular model. 

(Also read: New Mercedes-AMG electric sedan in works, will replace GT 4-Door Coupe)

Mercedes-AMG G 63 ‘Collector’s Edition’: Features and specs

On the inside, the features list and the cabin layout is also expected to be the same as the regular model. The 2025 G 63 comes equipped with the new-generation MBUX infotainment system, which is also present in the GLS facelift. The system features a 12.3 inch infotainment touchscreen and an equally sized digital instrument cluster. The new 'Collector's Edition of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 on the other hand is likely to have a new design theme for the interior, as per the Indian conditions. 

(Also read: Mercedes AMG GT 63 Pro and AMG GT 63 to launch on June 27 in India)

The material selection for the interior lining and upholstery could also undergo some modification considering that it is a 'Collector's Edition' version. The spec sheet of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 'Collector's Edition' too is likely to remain unchanged from the normal version.

Propelling the 2025 G 63 is a 4.0-litre V8, hand-assembled. It delivers 576 bhp of peak power and a maximum torque output of 850 Nm. It also receives an additional 20 bhp of boost from the mild hybrid technology. The transmission duty is a 9-speed dual-clutch automatic. Paddle shifters are also available in the event the driver wishes to drive manually.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Car and Bike / Mercedes-AMG G 63 'Collector's Edition' designed for India to launch on June 12. Check details
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On