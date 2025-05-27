Mercedes-AMG G 63 'Collector's Edition' designed for India to launch on June 12. Check details

Mercedes-AMG G 63 'Collector's Edition' is scheduled to arrive in India on June 12, 2024. Interestingly, the new Collector's Edition has been specially designed for India. Mercedes-Benz India has shared that the AMG G 63 'Collector's Edition' was developed jointly by the team of Mercedes-Benz India and the team Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India. View Personalised Offers on Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Check Offers The Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector's Edition will be launched on June 12

The teaser images revealed by the automaker suggest a shiny exterior paintwork for the legendary SUV, a bright orange paint color to be precise. Apart from this, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 'Collector's Edition has a new alloy wheel design as well. On the other hand, the overall shape and silhouette of the SUV is expected to remain the same with major design elements being the same as the regular model.

Mercedes-AMG G 63 ‘Collector’s Edition’: Features and specs

On the inside, the features list and the cabin layout is also expected to be the same as the regular model. The 2025 G 63 comes equipped with the new-generation MBUX infotainment system, which is also present in the GLS facelift. The system features a 12.3 inch infotainment touchscreen and an equally sized digital instrument cluster. The new 'Collector's Edition of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 on the other hand is likely to have a new design theme for the interior, as per the Indian conditions.

The material selection for the interior lining and upholstery could also undergo some modification considering that it is a 'Collector's Edition' version. The spec sheet of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 'Collector's Edition' too is likely to remain unchanged from the normal version.

Propelling the 2025 G 63 is a 4.0-litre V8, hand-assembled. It delivers 576 bhp of peak power and a maximum torque output of 850 Nm. It also receives an additional 20 bhp of boost from the mild hybrid technology. The transmission duty is a 9-speed dual-clutch automatic. Paddle shifters are also available in the event the driver wishes to drive manually.