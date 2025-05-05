Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MG Comet to Tata Punch EV: Electric cars in India priced under 10 lakh

ByHT News Desk
May 05, 2025 12:30 PM IST

If you are looking for an electric car priced under ₹10 lakh, here are your options.

Electric cars in India have been finding an increasing footprint. Rising demand for cleaner propulsion systems, sky-high price of fossil fuels, and influx of new models in the country's electric passenger vehicles market have been fuelling the growth of electric cars in India. While many consumers are still sceptical about EVs, many have started positively adopting electric vehicles.

If you are looking for an electric car priced under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh, here are your options.
If you are looking for an electric car priced under 10 lakh, here are your options.

For many Indian consumers who seek to buy an electric car for daily commuting in and around the city, but within a budget not exceeding 10 lakh, there are not many options available. However, Tata Motors and JSW MG Motor have their respective products in this segment, offering practicality and value for money.

Here are three electric cars that are available in India under a 10 lakh budget.

MG Comet EV

MG Comet EV is the cheapest electric car in India. Available at a starting price of 7 lakh (ex-showroom), the MG Comet EV comes with a battery-as-a-service (Baas) option, which makes it further affordable. The MG Comet EV has a compact design that enables it to be a suitable vehicle to zip through city traffic and park in congested places without much hassle. While this EV is not suitable for highway driving, it can be a perfect machine on wheels for consumers seeking a value-for-money car for daily commuting in and around the city. The host of upmarket features inside the cabin makes it further appealing.

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tiago EV is the second most affordable electric car in India. Also, it is the most affordable Tata electric car in the country. available at a starting price of 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Tiago EV comes with a compact design that enables it to be a practical electric car for consumers looking for an affordable and value-for-money EV meant for daily commuting in and around the city. Tiago EV comes with a range of up to 315 kilometres on a single charge.

Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch is not actually priced under the 10 lakh slab, but the base variant of this electric compact SUV comes priced at 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which technically puts it in the same slab as Tiago EV and Comet EV. The Punch EV has become the bestselling electric car in the country over the last couple of months. It comes available in two battery pack options: 25 kWh and 35 kWh. The 25 kWh variant offers a range of 265 kilometres, and the 35 kWh variant offers a range of 365 kilometres on a single charge.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Car and Bike / MG Comet to Tata Punch EV: Electric cars in India priced under 10 lakh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On