MG Comet to Tata Punch EV: Electric cars in India priced under 10 lakh

Electric cars in India have been finding an increasing footprint. Rising demand for cleaner propulsion systems, sky-high price of fossil fuels, and influx of new models in the country's electric passenger vehicles market have been fuelling the growth of electric cars in India. While many consumers are still sceptical about EVs, many have started positively adopting electric vehicles. If you are looking for an electric car priced under ₹ 10 lakh, here are your options.

For many Indian consumers who seek to buy an electric car for daily commuting in and around the city, but within a budget not exceeding ₹10 lakh, there are not many options available. However, Tata Motors and JSW MG Motor have their respective products in this segment, offering practicality and value for money.

Here are three electric cars that are available in India under a ₹10 lakh budget.

MG Comet EV is the cheapest electric car in India. Available at a starting price of ₹7 lakh (ex-showroom), the MG Comet EV comes with a battery-as-a-service (Baas) option, which makes it further affordable. The MG Comet EV has a compact design that enables it to be a suitable vehicle to zip through city traffic and park in congested places without much hassle. While this EV is not suitable for highway driving, it can be a perfect machine on wheels for consumers seeking a value-for-money car for daily commuting in and around the city. The host of upmarket features inside the cabin makes it further appealing.

Tata Tiago EV is the second most affordable electric car in India. Also, it is the most affordable Tata electric car in the country. available at a starting price of ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Tiago EV comes with a compact design that enables it to be a practical electric car for consumers looking for an affordable and value-for-money EV meant for daily commuting in and around the city. Tiago EV comes with a range of up to 315 kilometres on a single charge.

Tata Punch is not actually priced under the ₹10 lakh slab, but the base variant of this electric compact SUV comes priced at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which technically puts it in the same slab as Tiago EV and Comet EV. The Punch EV has become the bestselling electric car in the country over the last couple of months. It comes available in two battery pack options: 25 kWh and 35 kWh. The 25 kWh variant offers a range of 265 kilometres, and the 35 kWh variant offers a range of 365 kilometres on a single charge.