MG M9 EV to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, will be India's first electric limousine

The MG M9 EV has been unveiled recently and it is set to make its India debut at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 that starts later this week. The MG M9 EV is going to be an all-electric luxury limousine from JSW MG Motor India and will be showcased alongside the MG Cyberster at the event. Also, this will be the first electric limousine in India. The MG M9 EV will be offered in 12 cities in the first phase of sales and will be sold through the automaker's luxury retail channel MG Select.

The MG M9 EV will be offered in 12 cities in the first phase of sales and will be sold through the automaker's luxury retail channel, MG Select, which will also sell the MG Cyberster.

MG M9 EV: Design

The MG M9 EV gets four different colour schemes - Camden Grey, Wine Red, Mineral Blue, Black Pearl, and White Pearl. The M9 EV comes with a closed-off trapezoidal front grill, flanked by vertically stacked LED headlamps. Two strips of LED DRLs sit above the headlamps, joined by sleek horizontal slats running across the nose. The rear end sports connected LED taillights. The M9 features a seven-seater configuration with sliding rear doors and a chrome beltline.

MG M9 EV: Features

The MG M9’s cabin gets leather upholstery all around with electrically adjustable seats for the first and second rows. The top variant features ottoman seats in the second row with eight massage modes, folding tables, and touchscreen controls. The M9 features a 7.0-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features include an air purifier, three-zone automatic climate control, a 12-speaker sound system, rear entertainment screens, and a 64-colour ambient light etc.

MG M9 EV: Powertrain

Powering the MG M9 EV is a 90 kWh battery pack with a driving range of up to 580 kilometres on a single charge. MG provides an 11 kW charger that takes 8.5 hours to charge the battery pack from 5-100 per cent, while DC fast charging can charge the battery from 30-80 per cent in just 30 minutes. However, these figures apply to the global-spec model and may differ once the M9 comes to India.