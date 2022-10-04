Home / Car Bike / Ola Electric to set up 200 experience centres across India

Ola Electric to set up 200 experience centres across India

Updated on Oct 04, 2022 05:58 PM IST

Amid the ongoing festive season, Ola Electric is offering discounts up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 on the purchase of S1 Pro.(File photo)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Ola Electric said on Tuesday that it will set up 200 experience centres (showrooms) across India by March 2023.

According to a statement, Ola Electric's chief marketing officer (CMO) Anshul Khandelwal said “experience centres allow us to better understand how best we can take our products to our customers and enable their transition to EV.”

Those interested in electric vehicles will be encouraged to visit the experience centre and they can also test drive the company's two electric scooters- S1 and S1 Pro.

Amid the ongoing festive season, Ola Electric is offering discounts up to 10,000 on the purchase of S1 Pro, a report by news agency PTI said.

A few weeks back, Ola's chief executive officer (CEO) Bhavish Aggarwal had spelt out the company's vision for experience centres across the country, adding that 20 such centres were already opened.

“Opening up experience centres across the country. 20 already, more than 200 by March! Customers loving the convenience of online purchases and test rides - thousands a day and growing. Experience centres will enable even more people to experience our products!” Aggarwal tweeted on September 18.

And in August, Ola announced that it would launch its first electric car in 2024.

According to reports, Ola Electric has claimed that in four seconds, the car can accelerate from 0 kilometres per hour (kmph) to 100 kmph. And on a single charge, the car will have a range of up to 500 kms.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Tuesday, October 04, 2022
