River introduces 8-Year battery and motor warranty for Indie electric scooter

Bengaluru-based EV startup River has rolled out a new ownership-focused initiative for Indie owners, offering an extended 8-year/80,000-kilometer warranty on the battery and motor of its flagship scooter, the River Indie. This move strengthens the brand’s emphasis on reliability, customer trust, and long-term value. Personalised Offers on Ola Electric S1 Z Check Offers Check Offers Bengaluru's River EV startup introduces an 8-year/80,000-km warranty for its Indie scooter, enhancing customer trust and value. Effective from October 1, both new and existing owners can upgrade to this warranty, ensuring coverage for battery and motor issues.

The program, set to take effect from October 1, will cover both new bookings and existing customers. Owners who previously opted for the company’s 5-year extended warranty can upgrade to the new 8-year plan within a special one-month window. Priced at ₹8,399 + GST for new buyers—and ₹3,399 + GST for those upgrading—the warranty ensures coverage if the battery’s State of Health (SOH) dips below 70% or if the motor becomes non-functional after repair attempts.

Speaking on the launch, Sachin Patial, River’s Service Head, said: “We are excited to introduce this extended warranty initiative, which underscores our strong confidence in River’s engineering and product quality. Today’s consumers value long-term trust and dependability, and with this 8-year warranty covering both the battery and motor, we aim to go beyond expectations by reinforcing our promise of durable and dependable mobility solutions.”

(Also read: Ather Rizta gets touchscreen enabled through OTA update)

River currently operates 32 stores in 15 cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mysuru, and Visakhapatnam. The company has recently entered markets such as Pune, Vijayawada, and Trivandrum, and plans to expand its footprint across all major Indian cities by 2026 through both company-owned outlets and dealership partnerships.

River Indie

Last year, River introduced a major upgrade with a segment-first single-speed gearbox paired with a chain drive. This setup improves durability, reduces ownership costs, and makes repairs simpler. The scooter is offered in five colours. They are Monsoon Blue, Summer Red, Spring Yellow, Winter White and Storm Grey. The design looks rugged, utility-focused design with twin-beam LED headlamps, crash guards, alloy wheels, and hard pannier mounts. Practicality remains a highlight, offering 55 litres of lockable storage split between the underseat compartment and glovebox, along with a wide floorboard and 14-inch wheels for versatile rideability. Powering the Indie is a 6.7 kW motor producing 26 Nm torque, paired with a 4 kWh battery that delivers up to 120 km range and a 90 kmph top speed.