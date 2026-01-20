Search
Tue, Jan 20, 2026
New Delhi oC

Skoda Kushaq Facelift User Guide: Your Top Questions Answered on Skoda’s Updated Mid-Size SUV

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jan 20, 2026 05:35 pm IST

Pre-bookings are open for the Skoda Kushaq facelift. Here’s our guide to launch timings, features, engine options, safety and warranties.

Skoda Auto India has unveiled the Kushaq facelift, marking the first major update for the mid-size SUV since its debut. With cosmetic upgrades, new features and creature comforts, the update is aimed at keeping the Kushaq competitive in a segment dominated by the Creta and Seltos. With pre-bookings open and a market launch slated for March, readers have already started sending in questions. Here are our answers to the top 5 queries around the Skoda Kushaq facelift:

The Skoda Kushaq facelift features revised exterior styling with updated LED headlamps, redesigned LED tail-lamps and new alloy wheel designs
Get Launch Updates on
Skoda Kushaq Facelift arrow icon
Check Offers icon Notify me
The Skoda Kushaq facelift features revised exterior styling with updated LED headlamps, redesigned LED tail-lamps and new alloy wheel designs

I have been interested in the Kushaq for some time and now that a facelift is here, I am considering booking. When will the prices come out?

Asked by Vikram

The Skoda Kushaq facelift is scheduled to be launched in March 2026, with prices to be revealed at the time of launch. At present, Skoda has opened pre-bookings across dealerships as well as online.

I want to know whether I should wait for the facelifted Kushaq to launch or if I should pick the current version. What are the key changes compared to the older Kushaq?

Asked by Poorna S.

Inside, the Skoda Kushaq facelift introduces a larger 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, replacing the older 7-inch unit. The infotainment remains unchanged.
Inside, the Skoda Kushaq facelift introduces a larger 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, replacing the older 7-inch unit. The infotainment remains unchanged.

For 2026, all variants now get LED headlamps, LED tail-lamps and LED fog lamps as standard, alongside sequential rear indicators and alloy wheels. Higher trims add an illuminated grille light bar and a connected taillamp with illuminated Skoda lettering.

On the feature front, the Kushaq facelift gets a larger 10.25-inch fully digital cockpit. The infotainment display gets an AI-powered assistant backed by Google. Comfort upgrades include electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats on select trims and a rear seat massager. A basic sunroof is now standard across all variants, while higher trims get a panoramic sunroof.

Does the new Kushaq bring any changes to the engines or driving performance?

Asked by Ananya Joshi

Higher variants of the Skoda Kushaq facelift get an illuminated grille light bar and connected LED tail-lamps with illuminated Skoda lettering
Higher variants of the Skoda Kushaq facelift get an illuminated grille light bar and connected LED tail-lamps with illuminated Skoda lettering

The Kushaq facelift does not carry mechanical changes. It continues to be underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform, retaining the same 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm, and the 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine delivering 148 bhp and 250 Nm. Transmission options remain unchanged, with an 8-speed automatic for the 1.0-litre unit and a 7-speed DSG for the 1.5-litre engine.

One notable update is the introduction of all-wheel disc brakes on the 1.5-litre variants, which should improve braking performance.

CategorySkoda Kushaq Facelift
Launch TimelineMarch 2026
Engine Options1.0L TSI petrol, 1.5L TSI petrol
Power Output113 bhp / 178 Nm (1.0L), 148 bhp / 250 Nm (1.5L)
Gearbox Options8-speed automatic (1.0L), 7-speed DSG (1.5L)
DrivetrainFront-wheel drive
BrakesAll-wheel disc (1.5L variants)
Key Interior Features10.25-inch digital cluster, 25.6 cm touchscreen, AI assistant
Comfort HighlightsVentilated front seats, rear seat massager
SunroofStandard; panoramic on higher trims
Safety Rating5-star Global NCAP
Standard Safety6 airbags, ESC, front parking sensors
Warranty4-year Super Care, extendable to 6 years

How safe is the Skoda Kushaq facelift, and what safety features does it offer?

Asked by Neeraj

A sunroof is now standard across all variants of the Skoda Kushaq facelift, while higher trims upgrade to a panoramic sunroof
A sunroof is now standard across all variants of the Skoda Kushaq facelift, while higher trims upgrade to a panoramic sunroof

The Kushaq facelift retains its 5-star Global NCAP rating and now offers six airbags as standard across all variants. Front parking sensors have been added, and higher trims are equipped with over 40 active and passive safety features. This keeps the Kushaq positioned among the safer mid-size SUVs on sale in India.

Will the Kushaq facelift be launched with any ownership or warranty benefits?

Asked by Siddharth Gupta

Skoda is offering a complimentary 4-year Super Care warranty with the Kushaq facelift. This package can be extended up to six years. Details on additional launch offers, finance schemes or exchange benefits are expected to be announced closer to the official launch in March.

These questions were answered by Ayush Chakraborty of Hindustan Times. Ayush is an automotive journalist with two years of experience in the sector. He is currently covering news and creating content across HT Auto, Hindustan Times, and Livemint.

If you want your questions answered, send them over to htautodotcom@gmail.com

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Car and Bike / Skoda Kushaq Facelift User Guide: Your Top Questions Answered on Skoda’s Updated Mid-Size SUV
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2026 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On