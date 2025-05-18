Suzuki India revamps scooter lineup with new Avenis and Access 125. Here's what's new

Suzuki Motorcycles India has revamped its scooter lineup with the updated Avenis and Access 125 models. The Japanese two-wheeler giant has launched the 2025 Suzuki Avenis at a price of ₹91,400 (ex-showroom). Also, the OEM has launched the 2025 Suzuki Access with an updated colour TFT display, at a price of Rs. 101,900 (ex-showroom). View Personalised Offers on Suzuki Access 125 Check Offers Suzuki aims to grab a larger chunk of the Indian scooter market with the newly updated scooters.

The Indian two-wheeler market has a wide range of scooters sold by various major brands, including Hero MotoCorp, Honda, Suzuki, TVS, etc. While Honda and Hero are the leading players, Suzuki is aiming to grab a larger chunk in this space. The newly launched 2025 Suzuki Avenis and updated Suzuki Access 125 come as a key part of that strategy.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the 2025 Avenis in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹91,400 (ex-showroom). The standard variant of the new Avenis scooter now comes with an OBD-2B emission norms-compliant powertrain. The new Suzuki Avenis' Standard variant is available in four different colour options, which are - Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Glacier White, Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Mira Red, Champion Yellow No. 2 / Glossy Sparkle Black, and Glossy Sparkle Black. Powering the all-new Suzuki Avenis Standard variant is a 124.3 cc, all-aluminium four-stroke, single-cylinder engine. It delivers a maximum power output of 8.58 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

Suzuki Motorcycles India has also launched a new Ride Connect TFT Edition of its most popular scooter in the Indian market, which is the Access 125. This is the new top-spec model of the Suzuki Access 125 scooter, which is available at a price tag of ₹101,900 (ex-showroom). This makes it ₹6,800 more expensive than the Ride Connect variant of the Access 125 with an LCD console. The new Suzuki Access 125 comes equipped with a 4.2-inch multi-function colour TFT screen with the function to connect it to the rider’s smartphone via Bluetooth. Suzuki has also introduced a new Pearl Mat Aqua Silver colour option, which will be sold alongside the existing shades, including Metallic Mat Black No. 2, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White and Solid Ice Green. Powering this scooter is a 125 cc, single-cylinder engine that is now OBD-2B-compliant and produces 8.3 bhp power and 10.2 Nm torque.