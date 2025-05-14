Tata Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV get benefits of upto 1.86 lakh

Tata.ev, Tata Motors' electric vehicle arm, has introduced offers of up to ₹1.86 lakh on its lineup of EVs, including the Tata Curvv EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, and Tiago EV. The offer has been made under a celebration campaign for crossing 2 lakh sales of EVs. View Personalised Offers on Tata Curvv EV Check Offers Special upgrade benefits are available for TATA.ev owners, Tata Motors passenger vehicle owners, and TATA Group employees

Under the program the automaker is providing exchange benefits of ₹50,000, including a complimentary home charger with installation. Also included is six months of free charging. Free charging is only on Tata power chargers on Curvv.ev & Nexon.ev. Apart from this, zero down payment, and 100 per cent on-road finance too is on offer.

On top of this, there is special upgrade benefit available to TATA.ev owners, Tata Motors passenger vehicle owners, and even TATA Group employees. It is also available on GeM, CSD, and KPKB platforms to further present customers with options to take advantage of these special offers.

Tata Curvv EV

With the offering, the Tata Curvv EV is being retailed with incentives of up to ₹1.71 lakh. The Curvv EV is the newest addition to the Tata.ev family and came out in September 2024. The Tata Curvv EV starts at ₹17.49 lakh, reaching ₹22.24 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Dark Edition variant.

The Curvv EV is derived from the company's Acti.ev platform that also supports the new Punch EV. The SUV gets two battery pack sizes - 45 kWh and 55 kWh. The former ensures a range of 502 km, whereas the latter provides a range of 585 km on one charge. The 45 kWh also comes with a less capacity motor producing 110 kW (147 bhp), but the 55 kWh model produces 123 kW (165 bhp). The two motors produce 215 Nm of peak torque.

Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV, on the other hand, is being sold with advantages worth up to ₹1.41 lakh. The Nexon EV is one of the top-selling electric cars in India. It comes with a pair of battery pack options - 45 kWh and a 30 kWh battery pack.

Tata Motors claims that the Nexon EV with the 45 kWh battery pack, has a range of as much as 489 kilometres on a full charge.Another point Tata Motors makes about the Nexon EV 45 is that it can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in about 40 minutes using a 60 kW fast charger.

At the same time, the Nexon EV MR features a 30 kWh battery pack with a stated range of 275 km. It can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 56 minutes. The Nexon EV is priced at ₹12.49 lakh and ₹17.19 lakh, ex-showroom for the Red Dark Edition.

Tata Punch EV

The Tata Punch EV is availing benefits up to ₹1.20 lakh. The Tata Punch EV is available between ₹9.99 lakh and ₹14.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Punch EV comes with a 25 kWh battery pack and 35 kWh battery pack. The 25 kWh battery pack variant of the EV produces 80 bhp maximum power and 114 Nm of maximum torque. The Long Range variant of Punch EV comes with a more enhanced motor which delivers 120 bhp peak power and a maximum torque of 190 Nm. The Punch EV boasts up to 365 kilometre range per charge.

Tata Tiago EV

The Tata Tiago EV is one of the affordable EVs in the nation right now and the electric hatchback is availing benefits of up to ₹1.30 lakh. Recently updated Tata Tiago EV is available between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹11.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The XE MR and XT MR variants are available at ₹7.99 lakh and ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The electric hatchback features a 19.2 kWh battery pack that delivers up to 315 km range on full charge.