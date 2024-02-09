Tata Punch tops January SUV sales, Maruti's Frontx drives into Top 5
Maruti Fronx races into the Top 5 in best-selling SUVs, outpaces Hyundai and Kia models.
The list of the top 10 best-selling SUVs in January has been revealed, with Tata Punch taking the lead, surpassing its counterpart Nexon. Maruti's Fronx secured a spot in the top 5, with over 13,000 units sold. Notably, the Fronx outpaced models like Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai Exeter, marking a significant achievement. The starting ex-showroom price for Frontex is now ₹7,51,500, reported Live Hindustan.
Price increase of Fronx by ₹10,000:
Maruti Fronx has witnessed a price hike, making the SUV costlier by ₹10,000. The price increase varies across different variants and features. Models like Sigma 1.2 MT, Delta 1.2 MT, Sigma 1.2 CNG, Delta 1.2 CNG, and Delta Plus 1.2 MT saw a ₹5,000 increase, while Zeta 1.0 Turbo 6AT and Alpha 1.0 Turbo 6AT witnessed up to ₹10,000 rise. The new ex-showroom prices now range from ₹7.51 lakh to ₹13.13 lakh.
Features and specifications of Fronx:
Maruti Fronx is equipped with a 1.0-litre turbo boosterjet engine that accelerates from 0 to 60km/h in 5.3 seconds. Additionally, it features a 1.2-litre K-series, dual jet, dual VVT engine with smart hybrid technology. These engines are paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and an option for auto gear shift. The car boasts a mileage of 22.89km/l, with dimensions measuring 3995mm in length, 1765mm in width, and 1550mm in height, along with a wheelbase of 2520mm and a boot space of 308 litres.
Advanced features:
Maruti Fronx offers advanced features like a head-up display, cruise control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, dual-tone exterior colour, wireless charger, infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, 6-speaker sound system, coloured MID in the instrument cluster, height-adjustable driver's seat, rear AC vents, fast USB charging point, connected car features, rearview camera, and a 9-inch touchscreen supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Safety features:
The car prioritises safety with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-hold assist, rear parking sensor, seatbelt pre-tensioner with load-limiter, seatbelt reminder system, Isofix child seat anchorage point, and speed alert. Select variants include additional features like a 360-degree camera, side and curtain airbags, reverse parking camera, and an auto-dimming IRVM.