Tata Punch tops January SUV sales, Maruti's Frontx drives into Top 5

ByHT News Desk
Feb 09, 2024 06:06 PM IST

Maruti Fronx races into the Top 5 in best-selling SUVs, outpaces Hyundai and Kia models.

The list of the top 10 best-selling SUVs in January has been revealed, with Tata Punch taking the lead, surpassing its counterpart Nexon. Maruti's Fronx secured a spot in the top 5, with over 13,000 units sold. Notably, the Fronx outpaced models like Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai Exeter, marking a significant achievement. The starting ex-showroom price for Frontex is now 7,51,500, reported Live Hindustan.

Maruti's Fronx secured a spot in the top 5(Maruti)
Maruti's Fronx secured a spot in the top 5(Maruti)

Price increase of Fronx by 10,000:

Maruti Fronx has witnessed a price hike, making the SUV costlier by 10,000. The price increase varies across different variants and features. Models like Sigma 1.2 MT, Delta 1.2 MT, Sigma 1.2 CNG, Delta 1.2 CNG, and Delta Plus 1.2 MT saw a 5,000 increase, while Zeta 1.0 Turbo 6AT and Alpha 1.0 Turbo 6AT witnessed up to 10,000 rise. The new ex-showroom prices now range from 7.51 lakh to 13.13 lakh.

Features and specifications of Fronx:

Maruti Fronx is equipped with a 1.0-litre turbo boosterjet engine that accelerates from 0 to 60km/h in 5.3 seconds. Additionally, it features a 1.2-litre K-series, dual jet, dual VVT engine with smart hybrid technology. These engines are paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and an option for auto gear shift. The car boasts a mileage of 22.89km/l, with dimensions measuring 3995mm in length, 1765mm in width, and 1550mm in height, along with a wheelbase of 2520mm and a boot space of 308 litres.

Advanced features:

Maruti Fronx offers advanced features like a head-up display, cruise control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, dual-tone exterior colour, wireless charger, infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, 6-speaker sound system, coloured MID in the instrument cluster, height-adjustable driver's seat, rear AC vents, fast USB charging point, connected car features, rearview camera, and a 9-inch touchscreen supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Safety features:

The car prioritises safety with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-hold assist, rear parking sensor, seatbelt pre-tensioner with load-limiter, seatbelt reminder system, Isofix child seat anchorage point, and speed alert. Select variants include additional features like a 360-degree camera, side and curtain airbags, reverse parking camera, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

