Tata Punch tops January SUV sales, Maruti's Frontx drives into Top 5

The list of the top 10 best-selling SUVs in January has been revealed, with Tata Punch taking the lead, surpassing its counterpart Nexon. Maruti's Fronx secured a spot in the top 5, with over 13,000 units sold. Notably, the Fronx outpaced models like Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai Exeter, marking a significant achievement. The starting ex-showroom price for Frontex is now ₹7,51,500, reported Live Hindustan. Maruti's Fronx secured a spot in the top 5(Maruti)

Price increase of Fronx by ₹ 10,000:

Maruti Fronx has witnessed a price hike, making the SUV costlier by ₹10,000. The price increase varies across different variants and features. Models like Sigma 1.2 MT, Delta 1.2 MT, Sigma 1.2 CNG, Delta 1.2 CNG, and Delta Plus 1.2 MT saw a ₹5,000 increase, while Zeta 1.0 Turbo 6AT and Alpha 1.0 Turbo 6AT witnessed up to ₹10,000 rise. The new ex-showroom prices now range from ₹7.51 lakh to ₹13.13 lakh.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

ALSO READ- Battery-operated car service stopped at Pune railway station

Features and specifications of Fronx:

Maruti Fronx is equipped with a 1.0-litre turbo boosterjet engine that accelerates from 0 to 60km/h in 5.3 seconds. Additionally, it features a 1.2-litre K-series, dual jet, dual VVT engine with smart hybrid technology. These engines are paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and an option for auto gear shift. The car boasts a mileage of 22.89km/l, with dimensions measuring 3995mm in length, 1765mm in width, and 1550mm in height, along with a wheelbase of 2520mm and a boot space of 308 litres.

ALSO READ- Elon Musk's Tesla sold only 1 electric car in South Korea in January. Here's why

Advanced features:

Maruti Fronx offers advanced features like a head-up display, cruise control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, dual-tone exterior colour, wireless charger, infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, 6-speaker sound system, coloured MID in the instrument cluster, height-adjustable driver's seat, rear AC vents, fast USB charging point, connected car features, rearview camera, and a 9-inch touchscreen supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

ALSO READ- Car designer Dilip Chhabria siphoned ₹18 cr: ED

Safety features:

The car prioritises safety with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-hold assist, rear parking sensor, seatbelt pre-tensioner with load-limiter, seatbelt reminder system, Isofix child seat anchorage point, and speed alert. Select variants include additional features like a 360-degree camera, side and curtain airbags, reverse parking camera, and an auto-dimming IRVM.