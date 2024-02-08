Battery-operated car service stopped at Pune railway station

In a setback for passengers travelling from Pune railway station, the battery-operated cars (BOCs) have once again been stopped by the railway after the Pune Railway Coolie Association strongly opposed the service for ferrying the passengers’ luggage instead of them. All said, the BOC service was beneficial for the elderly, senior citizens, and physically disabled passengers who found it difficult to walk through the platforms in the railway station area. The service was beneficial for the senior citizens, and physically disabled passengers who found it difficult to walk through the platforms in the railway station area. (HT FILE)

“Last year when I travelled with our senior citizens’ group from Pune railway station, we took the BOC service at platform number 1 and it was so comfortable to go from one end of the platform to another in the vehicle. But last week when I had gone to board the train to Mumbai, we got to know that this service has been closed down and even the vehicles were not at the station. If we are ready to pay for a comfortable ride at the platform, the railways should immediately start these BOC vehicles,” said Kalpana Chavan, a senior citizen passenger.

After three unsuccessful attempts to start these BOCs in the last 10 years, the Pune railway division started the BOCs services at Pune railway station in August 2023. While it has been observed that again, this service has gone for a toss and stopped suddenly. Despite increasing the charges to ₹50, senior citizens and physically-disabled passengers were happy with this service. “As one of my legs is paralysed for the last many years, I cannot walk properly and if these BOC vehicles are there at the Pune railway station, it would be very much helpful for thousands of physically challenged passengers. In fact, the railway should make this service free of cost for senior citizens and physically challenged people,” said another passenger, Tushar Kakani.

The first time that such BOCs were introduced at Pune railway station was in 2014 when these vehicles were donated by nationalised banks and corporate companies. But due to lack of maintenance and not getting proper charging facilities, these vehicles were soon damaged. Then again in the year 2016, two new BOCs were brought at the Pune railway station after the railway board issued a circular order to make the BOC facility available at all A1 grade railway stations in the country. The Pune railway station was one of the railway stations in the list of 75 A1 grade railway stations at that time.

The service was chargeable and it would cost ₹40 per passenger but as those vehicles were not maintained properly, there were again hurdles to this service. Then after a gap of three years, the service was again re-introduced in the year 2019; this time, a private company was given the contract to carry out the services. But as there was the issue of drivers driving the vehicle, after a few months, the service again stopped.

Now, after three unsuccessful attempts, this service was again started from August 2023 at the Pune railway station; two new BOCs were brought by the railways. While private drivers were deployed for the service and ₹50 per passenger was charged this time. The service is beneficial for elders, senior citizens and pregnant women traveling from the Pune railway station.

Milind Hirve, senior commercial manager, Pune railway division, said, “We have given the contract to a private party to run this service at the Pune railway station, but there was some issue from the Coolie Association as they opposed this BOC service. Due to which, the service provider has stopped the service we are soon going to give a notice to them and would instruct them to start the service back immediately,”

Mahadev Bhambure, president of the Pune railway station Coolie Association, said, “We have opposed these BOC vehicles running at Pune railway station as it is an issue of our bread and butter. These vehicles are taking the luggage along with them; we do not oppose passengers travelling in these vehicles but if they are also carrying luggage, then it won’t be allowed so we strongly oppose it.”