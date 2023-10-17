News / Car Bike / Tesla to recall 55,000 Model X EVs over controller issues, orders US auto regulator

Tesla to recall 55,000 Model X EVs over controller issues, orders US auto regulator

Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Oct 17, 2023 03:31 PM IST

Tesla offers free software update to fix brake fluid detection problem

The U.S. auto regulator on Tuesday said Tesla will recall 54,676 Model X vehicles manufactured between 2021-2023, as the vehicle controller is likely to fail to detect low brake fluid and not display a warning light.

A Tesla Model X electric vehicle is shown in this picture illustration taken in Moscow, Russia July 23, 2020. (REUTERS)
A Tesla Model X electric vehicle is shown in this picture illustration taken in Moscow, Russia July 23, 2020. (REUTERS)

Tesla has released an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge, to fix the issue, the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk's Tesla agrees to offer a pay rise to workers at its German plant

The electric vehicle maker is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths that may be related to this condition as of Oct. 10, the regulator added.

Tesla did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment.

In August, NHTSA opened an investigation into 280,000 new Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles over reports of loss of steering control and power steering.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out