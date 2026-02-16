Top 6 premium EVs with the highest range in India

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is essentially the electric four-door coupe derivative of the S-Class executive sedan (AP)

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the all-electric iteration of the opulent S-Class and tops the list with a 677 km WLTP-certified single-charge range. Powered by a 107.8 kWh battery pack, its dual electric motor setup churns out 544 bhp and 858 Nm of torque. The four-door coupe is compatible with 200 kW DC fast charging, with which a 0-80 per cent charge gets over in 31 minutes. Tesla Model Y - 661 km | ₹ 59.89 lakh

The Model Y is the first Tesla EV in India

The Tesla Model Y is the US-based EV-maker’s first and only electric offering on our shores and it comes in two variants. The standard model with the 60 kWh battery is good for a 500 km WLTP-certified range, while the Model Y Long Range’s 75 kWh unit ups the figure to 661 km. Both are rear-wheel drive and can add between 238 km and 267 km of range with a 15-minute recharge at Tesla Superchargers. Porsche Cayenne Electric - 642 km | ₹ 1.75 cr

The Porsche Cayenne Electric is the newest EV from the Stuttgart-based carmaker

The Porsche Cayenne Electric is the third and latest EV from the Stuttgart-based carmaker. Offered in two variants, the electric SUV derives power from a 113 kWh high-voltage battery pack that can be charged at speeds of up to 400 kW. So, a 10-80 per cent charge takes under 16 minutes, replenishing 325 km in the standard variant and 315 km in the Turbo trim. All in all, the Cayenne EV can run 642 km on a single charge in the base model, while the top-spec Turbo variant allows up to 623 km (both WLTP). BMW iX - 635 km | ₹ 13.95 cr

The BMW iX is the flagship electric SUV from the brand

The BMW iX is the brand’s flagship electric SUV in India and it comes in the sole xDrive50 variant powered by a 111.5 kWh battery pack. Powering two electric motors on each axle, the lithium-ion battery enables a single-charge range of up to 635 km (WLTP) and can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes with a 150 kW DC fast charger. (Also read: BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro launched at ₹74.5 Lakh) Lotus Emeya - 610 km | ₹ 2.95 cr

The Lotus Emeya is a hyper-GT that combines extreme performance with practical long-range ability

The Lotus Emeya is the first electric hyper-GT from the brand, and it is offered on our shores in multiple variants, with the base version delivering the highest range. A 102 kWh battery pack powers a dual-motor setup for a WLTP-certified single-charge range of up to 610 km. The Emeya supports rapid charging via a 400 kW DC fast charger that enables a 10-80 per cent top-up in approximately 14 minutes. BMW i7 - 603 km | ₹ 2.05 cr

The i7 is the all-electric derivative of the BMW 7 Series