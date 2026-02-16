Top 6 premium EVs with the highest range in India
Looking for maximum range in a luxury EV? These six electric cars deliver over 600 km on a single charge.
The premium electric vehicle space is flush with competition from a wide range of brands dishing it out on who can offer the best performance and/or luxury for the money. However, range anxiety still remains a key factor among EV buyers in India, especially considering that the country's charging infrastructure has a long way to go before it can be as prevalent as our fuel pumps. However, performance does not necessitate a compromise on range; with advancements in battery technologies, flagship EVs are now comfortably delivering over 600 km on a single charge under WLTP testing standards.
From luxury sedans to high-performance electric SUVs and hyper-GTs, here’s a look at the top 6 premium EVs with the highest range in India, ranked by WLTP-certified single-charge figures.
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 - 677 km | ₹1.30 cr
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the all-electric iteration of the opulent S-Class and tops the list with a 677 km WLTP-certified single-charge range. Powered by a 107.8 kWh battery pack, its dual electric motor setup churns out 544 bhp and 858 Nm of torque. The four-door coupe is compatible with 200 kW DC fast charging, with which a 0-80 per cent charge gets over in 31 minutes.
Tesla Model Y - 661 km | ₹59.89 lakh
The Tesla Model Y is the US-based EV-maker’s first and only electric offering on our shores and it comes in two variants. The standard model with the 60 kWh battery is good for a 500 km WLTP-certified range, while the Model Y Long Range’s 75 kWh unit ups the figure to 661 km. Both are rear-wheel drive and can add between 238 km and 267 km of range with a 15-minute recharge at Tesla Superchargers.
Porsche Cayenne Electric - 642 km | ₹1.75 cr
The Porsche Cayenne Electric is the third and latest EV from the Stuttgart-based carmaker. Offered in two variants, the electric SUV derives power from a 113 kWh high-voltage battery pack that can be charged at speeds of up to 400 kW. So, a 10-80 per cent charge takes under 16 minutes, replenishing 325 km in the standard variant and 315 km in the Turbo trim. All in all, the Cayenne EV can run 642 km on a single charge in the base model, while the top-spec Turbo variant allows up to 623 km (both WLTP).
BMW iX - 635 km | ₹13.95 cr
The BMW iX is the brand’s flagship electric SUV in India and it comes in the sole xDrive50 variant powered by a 111.5 kWh battery pack. Powering two electric motors on each axle, the lithium-ion battery enables a single-charge range of up to 635 km (WLTP) and can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes with a 150 kW DC fast charger.
Lotus Emeya - 610 km | ₹2.95 cr
The Lotus Emeya is the first electric hyper-GT from the brand, and it is offered on our shores in multiple variants, with the base version delivering the highest range. A 102 kWh battery pack powers a dual-motor setup for a WLTP-certified single-charge range of up to 610 km. The Emeya supports rapid charging via a 400 kW DC fast charger that enables a 10-80 per cent top-up in approximately 14 minutes.
BMW i7 - 603 km | ₹2.05 cr
The BMW i7 is the all-electric derivative of the 7 Series executive sedan and it comes in two variants – M70 xDrive and eDrive50. Both versions feature dual electric motors powered by a 101.7 kWh battery pack, with the eDrive50 offering the highest single-charge range of 603 km (WLTP). The M70 xDrive takes it down to 560 km (WLTP) in exchange for more power.
