Wed, Jan 21, 2026
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella User Guide: Answering Your Top 5 Questions

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jan 21, 2026 03:27 pm IST

Toyota has revealed the Urban Cruiser Ebella in India. Here are answers to the top questions on the new electric SUV.

Toyota has officially revealed the Urban Cruiser Ebella in India, marking the brand’s entry into the mass-market electric SUV space. Positioned against the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the Ebella expands Toyota’s India portfolio beyond hybrids. With bookings opening from January 20, 2026, and prices to be announced later, readers have already begun sending in questions. Here are answers to the most common queries around Toyota’s first electric SUV for India:

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella electric SUV revealed in India
Topics Covered:

  • Bookings and prices
  • Positioning
  • Battery and range
  • Cabin features
  • Safety suite

CategoryToyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
PowertrainSingle-motor, front-wheel drive
PlatformHEARTECT-e dedicated EV platform
Battery options49 kWh and 61 kWh lithium-ion
Power output106 kW (49 kWh) / 128 kW (61 kWh)
Torque189 Nm
Claimed rangeUp to 543 km (61 kWh)
Charging supportAC charging and DC fast charging
Instrument cluster10.25-inch digital display
Infotainment system10.1-inch touchscreen
Key interior featuresPanoramic roof, ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, floating centre console
Safety features7 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, TPMS, 360-degree camera
ADASLevel 2 ADAS with adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring

When will bookings and prices for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella be announced?

Asked by Rahul Mehra

Bookings for the Urban Cruiser Ebella opened on January 20, 2026. However, Toyota is yet to disclose pricing. Ex-showroom prices are expected to be revealed closer to the start of deliveries. Given its positioning and feature set, the Ebella is likely to be priced in line with other mid-size electric SUVs currently on sale in India.

How is the Urban Cruiser Ebella different from Toyota’s hybrid SUVs like the Hyryder?

Asked by Kavita Rao

Unlike the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which is offered with mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid petrol powertrains, the Ebella is a battery electric SUV developed from the ground up. It is based on a dedicated EV platform made in partnership with Maruti Suzuki and does not share underpinnings with any ICE or hybrid Toyota sold in India. This allows for a flat-floor cabin design, dedicated battery packaging and EV-specific features, positioning it as Toyota’s first mass-market EV.

I want an EV that can take me through long trips across the country. What battery options and driving range does the Urban Cruiser Ebella offer?

Asked by Aman Khurana

The Urban Cruiser Ebella is offered with two lithium-ion battery packs: a 49 kWh unit and a larger 61 kWh unit. The smaller battery produces 106 kW and 189 Nm of torque, while the larger pack delivers 128 kW with the same torque output. Toyota claims a maximum driving range of up to 543 km on a single charge for the long-range variant. Both versions support AC and DC fast charging.

What features does the Urban Cruiser Ebella get inside the cabin?

Asked by Sneha Iyer

The Ebella features a dual-screen layout with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other key features include a panoramic roof, ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat and a floating centre console with added storage. Built on the HEARTECT-e platform, the SUV is also designed to offer interior space comparable to similarly sized ICE SUVs.

How safe is the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, and does it get ADAS?

Asked by Ritesh Malhotra

Standard features include seven airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control and tyre pressure monitoring. This EV also gets Level-2 ADAS, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring and Lane Keep Assist. Additional safety tech includes a 360-degree camera, parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

These questions were answered by Ayush Chakraborty of Hindustan Times. Ayush is an automotive journalist with two years of experience in the sector. He is currently covering news and creating content across HT Auto, Hindustan Times, and Livemint.

If you want your questions answered, send them over to htautodotcom@gmail.com

