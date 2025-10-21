TVS Apache RTX 300 variants explained: Which one should you buy?

The TVS Apache RTX 300 marks the brand’s bold entry into the adventure touring segment, offering riders a perfect balance between everyday usability and off-road capability. Available in three variants — Base, Top, and BTO (Built-To-Order) — the motorcycle caters to different riding styles and budgets. With prices starting at around ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), it delivers exceptional value in the mid-size ADV category. Personalised Offers on TVS Apache RTX 300 Check Offers Check Offers TVS offers the Apache RTX 300 in three variants.

Base Variant ( ₹ 1.99 lakh)

Even the base variant of the TVS Apache RTX 300 comes packed with all the vital features.

The entry-level version packs plenty of tech despite its accessible price. It comes with four riding modes — Urban, Rain, Tour, and Rally — allowing riders to adapt to different terrains and weather conditions. Safety is enhanced with three levels of ABS and two traction control settings, while adjustable clutch and brake levers improve comfort. Features like cruise control make it versatile for long rides. However, it misses out on smartphone connectivity, map navigation, and top-box mounts. The Base variant is available in Lightning Black and Pearl White colour options.

(Also read: TVS Apache RTX 300 ridden: Key pros and cons explained)

Top Variant ( ₹ 2.14 lakh)

The Top variant comes with a larger grab rail that can accommodate a top box with a mounting plate.

The mid-spec Top variant adds several premium touches that enhance both convenience and performance. It features a variable-intensity headlamp that adjusts brightness based on speed, improving visibility during night rides. The standout addition is smartphone map mirroring, which allows riders to project navigation on the TFT display. It also gets a bi-directional quickshifter for clutchless gear changes. Available colours include Lightning Black, Metallic Blue, and Tarn Bronze, giving it a more premium appeal.

BTO (Built-To-Order) Variant ( ₹ 2.29 lakh)

The Viper Green colour scheme is exclusive to the BTO variant.

The BTO trim is the most feature-rich of the lineup, designed for serious riders who want it all. It includes adjustable front and rear suspension, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a brass-coated chain for improved durability. It also offers an exclusive Viper Green colour option. While it costs around ₹30,000 more than the base version, the added comfort and performance enhancements make it worth the stretch for touring enthusiasts.

(Also read: TVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Quick spec comparison)

Which variant should you choose?

For riders on a budget, the Base variant provides a solid feature set at an attractive price, and it comes with all the basic equipment that one might need. The Top variant strikes the best balance between value and technology, while the BTO version is ideal for those seeking customisation.

No matter which variant you pick, the Apache RTX 300 stands out as a capable and well-rounded adventure motorcycle in the sub- ₹2.5 lakh category.