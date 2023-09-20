Volkswagen debuts 2023 Tiguan SUV, official launch by year-end

Volkswagen has unveiled the third generation of its popular Tiguan SUV, doing so for the international markets. The car is set for an official launch by the end of the year, according to HT Auto. The 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV (Image courtesy: Volkswagen)

The Tiguan model sold in India is the second generation one, with a starting price of ₹35.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

2023 Tiguan: Features

The model's cabin gets a redesigned interior. Inside the cabin, there are features such as an updated dashboard (with new AC vents and controls; ambient light settings), 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.3-inch digital driver display, steering wheel with mounted old and traditional controls), centre console (with a rotary knob to select from the different drive modes on offer) etc.

For the top-spec variants, meanwhile, the infotainment screen's size goes up to 15 inches.

2023 Tiguan: Powertrain

Volkswagen has given several engine options in the SUV. There is a new 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine mated to a 48 V mild hybrid system. The engine generates 150 hp of maximum power, which goes up by 20 hp when connected to an electric motor. Also, the maximum power output rises to 272 hp when the engine is mated to a plug-in hybrid system, which offers a range of 100 km in electric-only mode.

Other options are 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The petrol unit produces maximum power and peak torque of 204 hp and 320 Nm, respectively, and the diesel unit, 265 hp and 400 Nm.

2023 Tiguan: Other details

It is based on the German auto giant's new MEB-Evo platform. The car is slightly bigger than its previous generation, with a length of 4539 mm and 1842 mm width; without roof rails, the width gets reduced to 1639 mm.

The wheelbase, on the other hand, stands unchanged at 2680 mm.

