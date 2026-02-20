3 reasons why I’d pick the Royal Enfield Hunter 350
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 offers a relaxed riding posture and a comfortable seat.
When it comes to choosing a fun, everyday retro roadster, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 stands out for all the right reasons. It is not about outright performance figures or flashy features. It is about how the bike feels when you live with it daily. After spending proper saddle time with it, there are three clear reasons why I would pick the Hunter 350 over its rivals, and each one makes a noticeable difference in the real world.
Riding posture
Despite being a roadster, the riding posture of the Hunter 350 is not very aggressive and does not put any strain on the wrists, shoulders, or back. The revised seat is also quite good. I rode the bike in heavy traffic and felt completely at ease.
(Also read: A closer look at the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 after riding it)
Torquey engine
One of the highlights of the Hunter 350 is its 350 cc long stroke engine. It feels smooth and torquey. You roll on the throttle and it builds momentum effortlessly. Adding to the experience is the Hunter’s sweet, slightly raspy exhaust note that keeps the ride engaging.
Comfort
The first generation Hunter was criticised for its stiff suspension. However, with the update, the brand revised the rear suspension setup, making the motorcycle far more absorbent. You no longer feel every sharp bump through your spine.
(Also read: I lived with the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. Here’s the real-world mileage)
Who should buy the Royal Enfield Hunter 350?
For riders who value relaxed comfort, character-filled performance, and everyday practicality without sacrificing personality, the Hunter 350 makes a stronger case. Its blend of classic charm, easy ergonomics, and real-world usability makes it a genuinely satisfying motorcycle to live with every day.
