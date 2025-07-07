Xiaomi YU7 electric SUV gets 2.40 lakh orders within 18 hours of launch. Check details

Xiaomi's latest electric vehicle, the YU7 SUV, has caused quite a stir in the Chinese auto market, as it was able to attract over 240,000 bookings within a mere 18 hours of being officially available on the market. The numbers indicate building momentum for the tech giant's updates within the electric mobility space, just a year after it introduced its first-ever vehicle, the SU7 sedan. Built on Xiaomi’s Modena Platform, the YU7’s armour-cage steel-aluminium body integrates 2200 MPa ultra-high-strength steel.(Xiaomi)

Orders flood in as Xiaomi’s EV strategy gains traction

Reports by Car News China suggest that Xiaomi logged 200,000 refundable pre-orders for the YU7 in the first three minutes of availability. That number climbed to 289,000 in the first hour, with over 240,000 customers turning interest into definite purchases not long after.

(Also read: Xiaomi SU7 EV under fire over safety, performance and transparency issues)

Customers in China had the choice of three ordering options: a regular pre-order that closes after a week, a non-refundable immediate order, or an now-inactive "priority delivery" option that promised priority access to the car. The strong response is a big step for a firm most famous for consumer electronics and smartphones.

Design and performance: A blend of familiarity and flair

Debuted in May 2025, the Xiaomi YU7 borrows all sorts of styling inspiration from the previous SU7 sedan and top-of-the-line SUVs such as the Porsche Macan and Ferrari Purosangue. The YU7 is offered in single- and dual-motor configurations. The starting variant is on rear-wheel drive, while the dual-motor model comes with all-wheel drive, churning out a combined output of 386 bhp and 528Nm.

Rival driving range figures come from the YU7 via the CLTC test cycle: 835 km for rear-wheel-drive Standard with a 96.3kWh battery, 760 km for all-wheel-drive Pro with the same battery, and 770 km for range-topping AWD Max, which gets a larger 101.7kWh battery pack.

Priced at 253,500 yuan (around ₹30 lakh), the YU7 outsmarts China's Tesla Model Y starting price by almost 10,000 yuan and therefore becomes an appealing value-for-money product in the mid-premium EV SUV segment.

Global ambitions fuel anticipation

Xiaomi CEO William Lu has confirmed the company's plans to expand its electric vehicle offerings worldwide in the next few years. The company aims to establish up to 10,000 retail outlets outside China by 2029 as it scales its automotive operations. While specific markets remain unannounced, Xiaomi’s plans signal clear global intent.

Interestingly, the SU7's popularity also received validation from elsewhere outside China. Ford CEO Jim Farley previously confessed he had been owning a Xiaomi SU7 that was imported into the U.S., commending the car's driving performance and construction quality.

With an expanding product lineup and record-breaking initial demand, Xiaomi seems to be racing rapidly in a crowded EV battle — with sights firmly set on international roads.