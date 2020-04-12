1,000 released from quarantine in Chandigarh, advised self-isolation for 15 more days

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 00:38 IST

Nearly 1,000 city residents have completed their mandatory quarantine period that was imposed in the light of the looming Covid-19 outbreak. But, special municipal corporation (MC) teams will continue to supply them essentials and pick up their household waste since they have been told remain in isolation for another 15 days.

MC additional commissioner Anil Garg, who is heading the teams quarantining people, said the total number of those in quarantine had reduced to approximately 500 now. However, those who had completed the quarantine period had yet not been allowed to step out of their houses.

“We have asked them to stay in self-isolation for another two weeks as per government directions to completely rule out the threat perception. I appreciate residents for complying with the instructions,” Garg said, adding that posters were being removed from houses of people released from quarantine.

GARBAGE, ESSENTIALS TO CONTINUE

MC executive engineer Rajinder Singh said their special garbage teams will remain operational for all quarantined houses till they get the instructions to stop. MC junior engineer Angrez Singh, who is looking after essential supplies, said they had stopped the supply, but will consult seniors for further course of action.

MORE TO BE QUARANTINED

Meanwhile, people under quarantine are likely to increase after the fresh case in Sector 37 on Friday.

“Multiple teams have been deployed to trace the source of infection. A total of 50 contacts of the latest patient have been quarantined in the last 24 hours. Further contact tracing is underway,” said Garg.