1.12 kg gold in paste form recovered at Amritsar airport

Dipak Kumar Gupta, commissioner of customs said, on October 27, customs apprehended 26-year-old Mohammed Jilani

chandigarh Updated: Oct 28, 2019 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Gold weighing 1.1246kg in paste form was seized from a Bihar man by the Air Intelligence Unit at Shri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport, here.

Dipak Kumar Gupta, commissioner of customs said, on October 27, customs apprehended 26-year-old Mohammed Jilani, hailing from Madhubani in Bihar, coming from Dubai via SpiceJet flight number SG56 at the Amritsar airport.

“On searching him, he was found hiding gold weighing 1124.6 grams wrapped in black adhesive tape in paste form in his underwear. This is the first time when such a modus operandi was adopted to deceive the metal detector. It was seized by the customs under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is under progress,” he said in a press release issued here.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 22:53 IST

