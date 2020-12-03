10 SHOs reshuffled in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 00:35 IST

In a major reshuffle, Ludhiana commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal transferred 10 station house officers (SHO) here on Wednesday.

Basti Jodhewal station house officer sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur Grewal has been replaced by inspector Goldy Virdi, Focal Point SHO inspector Mohammad Jameel has been transferred to the Tibba Police station. Jameel has been replaced by Koom Kalan SHO inspector Davinder Sharma. Meanwhile, Security Branch in-charge inspector Pawan Kumar has become Koomkalan SHO.

Inspector Parmod Kumar, who was posted at police lines is the new Moti Nagar SHO, while sub-inspector Simarjit Kaur has been transferred from Moti Nagar to Meharban. Similarly, Meharban SHO inspector Kulwant Singh has been transferred to the Jamalpur police station.

Sahnewal SHO inspector Inderjit Singh has been transferred to the Shimlapuri police station while Shimlapuri SHO sub-Inspector Balwinder Singh has become the Sahnewal SHO.

Sub-inspector Jagpal Singh, who was posted at Police Lines has been transferred to police station Haibowal as additional SHO.

The police chief said the transfers had been on administrative grounds and the officers had been asked to join their new postings with immediate effect.

Around 30 sub-inspectors from Ludhiana, Ludhiana rural, Khanna and Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar (Nawanshahr) have been transferred to other districts. The officers had been posted in their home districts for a long time. Fourteen sub-inspectors were transferred from Ludhiana to other districts on November 21.