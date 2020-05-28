116 in the fray for 4 posts of PSPCL, PSTCL directors

chandigarh

Updated: May 28, 2020 23:50 IST

Three incumbent directors among 116 persons are in the fray for four posts of directors in the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and the Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL).

The selection process has been initiated by the state government and is likely to be completed in the next few days, it is learnt. The term of the incumbent PSPCL directors is set to end in the first week of June.

The government had advertised the posts of director (generation), director (commercial) and director (distribution) in the PSPCL, besides director (technical) in the PSTCL.

Since these posts are technical, only officials of a chief engineer’s rank or above can apply.

Interestingly, incumbent director (distribution) NK Sharma, director (commercial) OP Garg and director (technical) Ajay Kumar Kapur have applied for the same posts again.

Besides, Kapur has also made applied for director (commercial) and director (distribution) in PSPCL. Former PSTCL director Shashi Prabha has also applied for the post she held earlier.

“Though some directors have again applied, the chances of their reselection are bleak as the government wants to infuse new blood in the management. If their services were needed, the government would have given them extension like it did the previous year,” said a senior government official dealing with selection.

A total of 19 applications were received for the post of director (generation), 37 for director (commercial), 35 for director (distribution) of the PSPCL, while 25 applications were sent for director (technical) of PSTCL.

Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) engineer-in-chief Harminder Singh, PSPCL engineer-in-chief DIS Grewal, who is handling distribution operation at Ludhiana, chief engineer (Jalandhar) Gopal Sharma are top candidates.

PSPCL engineer-in-chief (thermal design) Harjit Singh Saluja is also in the fray.

The government has formed a screening-cum-selection committee headed by chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh and comprising principal secretary (power) A Venu Prasad and an invitee from a public sector undertaking, with the chief minister making the final selection.

Prasad was not available for comments.