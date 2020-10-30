14 Haryana cities register ‘very poor air quality’

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 20:08 IST

The number of cities in Haryana registering ‘very poor’ air quality increased from 10 to 14 on Friday.

The air quality index (AQI) of six cities — Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Narnaul and Yamunanagar — was found to be ‘poor’ while the AQI for Hisar remained severe, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per CPCB data, cities with ‘very poor’ AQI are Bahadurgarh (AQI value: 366 ), Ballabgarh (358), Bhiwani (303), Charkhi Dadri (338), Dharuhera (376), Faridabad (337), Fatehabad (398), Gurugram (367), Jind (388), Manesar (336), Panipat (303), Rohtak (335), Sirsa (342), and Sonepat (354).

AQI between 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, and 101 to 200 moderate. However, AQI between 201 to 300 is classified poor, 301 to 400 very poor and it crosses over to the severe zone at 401.

After remaining satisfactory for many days, Panchkula slipped into the ‘moderate’ category after it recorded an AQI of 146 on Friday.

Meanwhile, as per the latest data of the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), 229 fresh active fire locations had been detected in the state on Thursday, taking the total cases of farm fires during this year’s paddy harvesting season to 5,066.