e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 14 Haryana cities register ‘very poor air quality’

14 Haryana cities register ‘very poor air quality’

After remaining satisfactory for many days, Panchkula slipped into the ‘moderate’ category after it recorded an AQI of 146

chandigarh Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 20:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
AQI between 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, and 101 to 200 moderate. However, AQI between 201 to 300 is classified poor, 301 to 400 very poor and it crosses over to the severe zone at 401.
AQI between 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, and 101 to 200 moderate. However, AQI between 201 to 300 is classified poor, 301 to 400 very poor and it crosses over to the severe zone at 401. (Representative Image/File)
         

The number of cities in Haryana registering ‘very poor’ air quality increased from 10 to 14 on Friday.

The air quality index (AQI) of six cities — Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Narnaul and Yamunanagar — was found to be ‘poor’ while the AQI for Hisar remained severe, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per CPCB data, cities with ‘very poor’ AQI are Bahadurgarh (AQI value: 366 ), Ballabgarh (358), Bhiwani (303), Charkhi Dadri (338), Dharuhera (376), Faridabad (337), Fatehabad (398), Gurugram (367), Jind (388), Manesar (336), Panipat (303), Rohtak (335), Sirsa (342), and Sonepat (354).

AQI between 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, and 101 to 200 moderate. However, AQI between 201 to 300 is classified poor, 301 to 400 very poor and it crosses over to the severe zone at 401.

After remaining satisfactory for many days, Panchkula slipped into the ‘moderate’ category after it recorded an AQI of 146 on Friday.

Meanwhile, as per the latest data of the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), 229 fresh active fire locations had been detected in the state on Thursday, taking the total cases of farm fires during this year’s paddy harvesting season to 5,066.

tags
top news
‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
IPL 2020, Live Score: Gayle nearing century as KXIP eye strong finish
IPL 2020, Live Score: Gayle nearing century as KXIP eye strong finish
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Truck with 25 tonnes of onion missing for a month, police launch manhunt
Truck with 25 tonnes of onion missing for a month, police launch manhunt
Delhi breaks record with 5,891 Covid-19 infections in highest single-day spike ever
Delhi breaks record with 5,891 Covid-19 infections in highest single-day spike ever
In Bihar, the eclipse of Brand Nitish Kumar, writes Barkha Dutt
In Bihar, the eclipse of Brand Nitish Kumar, writes Barkha Dutt
BJP workers killed in Kulgam: LeT behind attack, says police; PM Modi condemns
BJP workers killed in Kulgam: LeT behind attack, says police; PM Modi condemns
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In