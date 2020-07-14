173 Indians stranded in Dubai reach Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 23:55 IST

An evacuation SpiceJet flight from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) arrived at Chandigarh International Airport with 175 passengers on Tuesday as part of the Vande Bharat mission to bring home Indians stranded in various countries abroad.

Another flight from Sharjah brought in 141 passengers on Monday.

The evacuation flight from Dubai, which arrived at 4:39 pm, is the fourth one from the Emirates.

With this, a total of 19 flights have arrived at Chandigarh International Airport under phase-2 of Vande Bharat from the US, Ukraine, New Zealand, Kuwait, and Sharjah and Dubai in the UAE, bringing home approximately 2,000 passengers.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said that all the passengers arriving from Sharjah and UAE had been asked to undergo strict institutional quarantine at their respective districts. The administration had also taken their passports in its possession.