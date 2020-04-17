e-paper
19 juveniles sent back to decongest special homes in Chandigarh

According to the official data released by the district legal services authority (DLSA), out of 43 juveniles residing in observation-cum-speical homes, 19 have been sent back to their families

chandigarh Updated: Apr 17, 2020 01:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
In an effort to reduce overcrowding in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, 19 juveniles have been sent back to their homes from the observation-cum-special home where they were being kept in Chandigarh.

According to the official data released by the district legal services authority (DLSA), out of 43 juveniles residing in observation-cum-speical homes, 19 have been sent back to their families.

“Many steps have been taken to reduce overcrowding of institutions housing children. In the first phase as directed by justice Jaswant Singh, chairman of Juvenile Justice and Monitoring Committee, five juveniles were released as per Section 98 of the Juvenile Justice (Parent Protection of Children) Act, 2015, on “leave of absence” for a period of 21 days. Later as per HC order dated March 30, three juveniles were released. As per Supreme Court directions dated April 3, another 11 juveniles were released,” the release mentioned.

