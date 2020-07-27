2 day police remand for 4 held with heroin, weapon

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 19:20 IST

Four persons, including a woman arrested on Sunday with heroin, fake currency notes and weapons by the Sohana police, were produced before a local court on Monday and sent to two-day police remand.

The suspects were named by the police as Inderpreet Singh of Makdona village in Ropar, Jaswinder Singh of Neholka village in Mohali, Harjit Singh alias Lucky, a resident of Sector 45 in Chandigarh and Mamta from Amritsar.

Police acted on a tip-off to arrest the four and recovered fake currency notes of ₹500 worth ₹40,000, 30 gram heroin, a .32 countrymade revolver with five live cartridges and an SUV (with registration number PB 37 E 0087) from them.

Several cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) were registered earlier against Lucky and Mamta, who lived together in Chandigarh. The illegal weapon was recovered from Inderpreet Singh, who purchased it from Kanpur, police said.

The police remand was sought to get contact details of the suspects and investigate drug supply sources, said sub inspector Barma Singh. “We have learnt that a Zirakpur based peddler used to supply drugs to them.”

A case was registered under Sections 489-A, B, C and D of the IPC, 25-54-59 of the Arms Act and 21-61-85 of the NDPS Act at the Sohana police station.