2 mobiles, cigarettes, tobacco seized from Patiala central jail inmate

2 mobiles, cigarettes, tobacco seized from Patiala central jail inmate

chandigarh Updated: Jan 03, 2020 22:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Two mobile phones, headphones, three packs of cigarettes, 18 packets of tobacco, 5gm cannabis, 40 packets of beedies and two pieces of marble were recovered from an inmate of the Patiala Central Jail. A case has been registered against him at the Tripari police station on Friday.

The inmate has been identified as Rohit Kumar, a resident of Naagdevta Mandir Colony in Gurdaspur.

The deputy superintendent of Patiala central jail lodged the compliant against Kumar with the Patiala police. He said that they received information about someone throwing two packages into the jail premises from near tower number 2 on January 1.

“Later, we checked the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footages in which Rohit can be seen picking up both the packets. Subsequently, during interrogation, the inmate revealed that he had buried these packets on the backside of barrack number 17 and 18,” the FIR (first information report) reads.

Later, two mobile phones, headphones, three packs of cigarettes, 18 packets of tobacco, 5gm cannabis, 40 packets of beedies and two pieces of marble were recovered from the packets.

Cops said that acting on the complaint, a case has been registered against the inmate under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Prisons Act at Tripuri police station. Police have started further investigation into the matter.

