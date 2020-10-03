e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 20,000 to appear for UPSC prelims in Chandigarh today

20,000 to appear for UPSC prelims in Chandigarh today

Around 50 centres, including various government schools and colleges, have been designated for the examination

chandigarh Updated: Oct 03, 2020 23:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Standard operating procedures such as mandatory wearing of masks, temperature screening on entry and social distancing will be followed in all centres in Chandigarh.
Standard operating procedures such as mandatory wearing of masks, temperature screening on entry and social distancing will be followed in all centres in Chandigarh.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

More than 20,000 students from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh will appear for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services preliminary examination to be held in the city on Sunday.

Around 50 centres, including various government schools and colleges, have been designated for the examination, which will be conducted in two slots—9.30am to 11.30am, and 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Entry will begin an hour before the exam commences.

Though the exam was supposed to be held on May 31, it was postponed in the wake of the Covid lockdown. However, standard operating procedures such as mandatory wearing of masks, temperature screening on entry and social distancing will be followed in all centres.

