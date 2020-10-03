20,000 to appear for UPSC prelims in Chandigarh today

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 23:53 IST

More than 20,000 students from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh will appear for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services preliminary examination to be held in the city on Sunday.

Around 50 centres, including various government schools and colleges, have been designated for the examination, which will be conducted in two slots—9.30am to 11.30am, and 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Entry will begin an hour before the exam commences.

Though the exam was supposed to be held on May 31, it was postponed in the wake of the Covid lockdown. However, standard operating procedures such as mandatory wearing of masks, temperature screening on entry and social distancing will be followed in all centres.