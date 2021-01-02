23% drop in road mishaps in Himachal in 2020, says DGP

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 01:13 IST

Director general of police Sanjay Kundu on Friday said there had been a 23% reduction in road mishaps and a 36% drop in injuries in Himachal in 2020.

A total 2,187 road accidents took place in the state in 2020 (till December 26) against 2,844 mishaps in 2019. While 853 people died in crashes in 2020, 1,130 were killed on the road in 2019. Likewise, 3,105 people were injured as compared to 4,836 last year, the DGP said, adding that most road mishaps were caused due to speeding and largely two-wheelers and cars were involved in them.

“Dangerous and negligent driving, overtaking, bad road conditions, drugs and alcohol abuse, adverse weather conditions and mechanical faults are also responsible for accidents,” he said. Kundu, who was in Dharamshala, said though the lockdown had played some part in reducing the number of accidents, predictive policing and shift in focus from penalising to road safety had been instrumental in improving the state’s road mishap statistics.

“District-wise daily geographical and temporal mapping of accidents, root-cause analysis, micro-management and weekly review of the situation helped us identify the cause for accidents and curb them. Instead of issuing challans, the police shifted its focus to road safety and deployed doppler radars and laser speed guns to check speeding, which resulted in decline in accidents,” he said.

Maintaining that the year 2020 had been productive for the Himachal Pradesh Police, the DGP said predictive policing had helped check crime.

“We are now analysing crime trends on a weekly basis instead of monthly or quarterly basis and can predict what may happen in a particular area,” he said. Apart from it, the police also introduced Register Number 26 to profile sexual offenders, which helped reduce crime against women. He said cyber crime was on the rise said the police was issuing advisories from time to time to make the public aware of such crimes.

On resolutions for the New Year, Kundu said, “The Himachal Police has set some objectives, on which work will be done extensively. We want to improve the crackdown on drugs and make the roads safer for women and children.

Reducing road accidents and improving infrastructure facilities for the force will also be a priority.”

The health of police personnel will also be prioritised and facilities will be provided to keep them fit and active, he added.