24th founder’s week celebrations at Vivek High School Panchkula

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:32 IST

Founder’s week celebrations held

The 24th founder’s week celebrations of Vivek High School began with a lamp-lighting ceremony on Monday. Students sang various devotional, traditional and cultural songs on the occasion. As a tribute to Guru Nanak Dev, students recited shabad. The senior wing students gave a dance performance, shakti. They also performed a semi-classical Indian dance. Academic excellence awards were given to students and teachers. On the occasion, a film, Faisla, produced by a team of school students was also filmed.

Workshop on use of collaborative drones held

A workshop on use of collaborative drones was conducted at RIMT World School for students of classes 6 to 10 on Monday. Ankit Bhateja, a computer engineer, was the resource person. He educated the students about the deteriorating condition of our planet. With the help of videos, he demonstrated how scientists are doing research on possibilities of life on Mars. The objective of the workshop was to broaden students’ vision.

Students win prizes in science fair

Students Of Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40-D, won various prizes in a regional science fair held in Kurukshetra. Students participated in events such as computer and science model making, paper reading and storytelling. Keshav Rana of Class 5 won the first prize in the innovative math model making whereas Mannat of Class 4 stood first in storytelling. Ravneet of Class 6 bagged first prize in storytelling whereas Muskan of Class 8 stood second in paper reading in their category. Mehak and Paras stood second in math model and science model competition, respectively.

Visit to Traffic Park

To educate children about traffic rules and regulations, a visit to the Traffic Park was organised for the Kindergarten Section. Chandigarh traffic department apprised students of various traffic and safety rules. They were shown a movie as well. The children took part in an interactive session and answered various questions that were asked.

Seminar on drug abuse held

The Millennium School organised a seminar on drug abuse with the help of the members of Dr Inder Kaur Charitable Trust. The team members of the trust shared information related to the issue with the students. Children later participated in a discussion on drug abuse. Principal Kritika Kaushal thanked the team members.

Students bring laurels

Students of Ryan International School participated in Punjab state yoga sports championship which was held at Patiala. Yashita Gupta of Class 3 and Simrit Kaur Sandhu of Class 5 won gold medals, Saksham Kondal of Class 7 bagged bronze medal while Tajinder Singh of Class 9 bagged silver medal. All of them qualified for the national level yoga championship to be held at Kanpur.

Student selected for Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Programme

Gurpreet Singh Wadhwa, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, got selected for pradhan mantri innovative learning programme ‘Dhruv’ organised by ministry of human resource development. Under this programme, a total of 30 science students are selected among 60 students across the nation for training by experts. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated the student and his family.

Children visit Traffic Park

An excursion to the Traffic Park was organised for the students of The British School on Monday. The objective was to educate them about the basic road safety rules. Children were excited to see the fabricated pedestrian pathways, roads, traffic lights and a display board that decodes various road signs and symbols. An interactive session on the importance of wearing a helmet and wearing seat belt at all times was also held. They also watched a short film about the safety measures to be adopted to keep themselves safe on roads.

Children learn to make sandwiches

Students of SMD Little Champ Smart School, Sector 2, celebrated National Sandwich Day on Monday. Children brought nutritious and healthy sandwiches in their tiffins. Students of classes 1 and 2 took part in a sandwich-making activity. They made healthy sandwiches using spreads and vegetables. The objective was to encourage students to eat healthy. Principal Deepika appreciated the efforts of students’ mothers and teachers.

