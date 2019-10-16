300 students left in lurch as PU denies registration to GCCBA-50

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 01:12 IST

As many as 300 first-year students of Government College of Commerce and Business Administration (GCCBA), Sector 50, have been left in the lurch as Panjab University (PU) has refused to register them with the varsity after the college failed to meet its affiliation criteria.

PU had earlier written to the college to not admit students in first year after which the college had sought some time to fulfil the criteria and gone ahead with the admissions. At present, the college has 140 first-year students in BCom, 40 BCA students, 40 MCom students and 80 BBA students. The students, unaware of the developments, are currently preparing for their mid-semester examinations scheduled to be held from October 18 to 25.

Though negotiations are going on with the varsity, however, if it fails, these students will not be eligible to get PU exam hall tickets for December exams, thus leading to a loss of an academic year.

COLLEGE DID NOT FULFIL FACULTY CRITERIA

A PU syndic, privy of the developments, said the college does not have full-time faculty and all its staff members are either on deputation or hired on ad-hoc basis. “The varsity had asked the college to keep full-time faculty on the university grants commission pay scale but the college had hired temporary faculty, giving them a consolidated salary of ₹25,000. The director of higher education had given an affidavit that they will hire permanent faculty, however, they have outsourced the teachers. This led the varsity to cancel the affiliation and the same was conveyed to the college on September 17. ”

A letter written by the varsity reads,“As affiliation was granted provisionally subject to the appointment of the faculty up to August 30, 2019, and the same has not been done till date, the provisional affiliation already granted to the colleges stands withdrawn.”

ASKED TO PRODUCE FACULTY APPOINTMENT LETTERS

In a meeting of the Panjab University Affiliation Committee on Monday, the college was asked to produce the appointment letters and joining reports of the faculty to decided its fate.

College principal Professor Nisha Aggarwal said, “PU had asked us to fulfil certain necessary conditions and we had complied with all the formalities. The matter will now be discussed in the syndicate meet now. Yesterday, a meeting was held but so far we have not got any reply.”

She further added, “Chandigarh administration is involved in the process. This is such a prestigious college; PU cannot withdraw the affiliation of all the courses like this.”

Aggarwal further added that previous principal, Manjit Brar had written to PU seeking extra time for completing the formalities after which the date was extended from August 30 to September 16 . The time was sought so that co-operative societies by colleges could get themselves registered. Seventeen teachers have been recruited so far by the college, informed the principal.

MHRD DID NOT SANCTION ANY FACULTY POST

The only college for commerce and business administration in Chandigarh, having around 900 students, does not even have a single post sanctioned by the Government of India. From principal to class IV employees, everyone working at GCCBA is either on deputation or outsourced for the last 12 years. They draw their salaries from the Chandigarh administration’s wage fund or parent institutions while some of the amount is contributed to from the self-financing courses. The temporary affiliation to the college was granted in 2007 in anticipation of approval of the sanctioned posts from the Government of India. However, the posts were never approved.

The UT education department had on June 26 sent a fresh proposal to the ministry of human resource development (MHRD) for the creation of 118 teaching and non-teaching posts at GCCBA, which is now under process with the finance branch of the HRD ministry.

Director Higher Education, Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “We are taking up the issue with concerned quarters of PU. We are hopeful that the date for registration of the students with PU will be extended.”

BBA students at PGGC-46 affected too

The affiliation of the BBA 1st year and BCA 1st year (second unit) of Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46 also stands withdrawn because of the same issue. However, the college had not admitted the students for BCA when university had written to it in July, thus only the students of BBA are affected. Now the varsity is objecting to outsourcing of hiring of faculty via the co-operative registered society.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 01:07 IST