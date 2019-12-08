33rd Annual Chrysanthemum Show: Winner dedicates ‘King of the show’ to Hyderabad rape victim

chandigarh

Winners of 27 prizes at the 33rd Annual Chrysanthemum Show, Sanjay Thareja and Rajni Thareja, on Saturday dedicated their crowning glory ‘King of the Show’ to the Hyderabad rape and murder victim.

Sanjay Thareja claimed the top three titles of King of the Show, Queen of the Show and Prince of the Show , besides winning three prizes in the artistic arrangement (round) and 21 prizes in other categories.

Thareja said, “We need to imbibe values in our young boys and make our country safe for our girls.” He and his wife are the directors of The Gurukul chain of schools.

Despite never having studied Botany, Thareja is fuelled by pure passion and love towards flowers. He attributed his motivation to his mother Kamlesh Thareja, who was the founder principal of DAV School, Sector 15. “I grew up watching her nurturing her plants with tender, loving care and didn’t realize when that passion rubbed on to me,” he said.

Thareja and his wife grow as many as 500 varieties of chrysanthemums that takes them anywhere between five to six months. Every year, they choose to bring new varieties, and travel across the country to get them.Most of his flowers are bought from the nurseries of Calcutta, he said.

ONE-MAN SHOW

Virender Kumar, who has been participating in the competition since 1994 and has won nine prizes in different categories, won the princess and best flower of the show. He is a one-man army. He has set up his own Nursery at the Industrial area.

Virender Singh won nine prizes, including the titles of ‘Princess’ and ‘Best flower of the show’. ( Keshav Singh/HT )

Talking about his passion he said, “ Once upon a time, the winner of the show refused to give me the flowers. That is when I decided to have my own nursery and flowers.”

He said, “Nurturing a plant is almost like nurturing a child, it’s a long and tedious process. Every variety needs special attention and care.” This year, he bought a special type of soil from Germany called Peatmoss so that the colour and nutrients come out in proper proportion, he said.