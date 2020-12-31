e-paper
Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / 35-yr-old woman found murdered in abandoned house

35-yr-old woman found murdered in abandoned house

chandigarh Updated: Dec 31, 2019 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A 35-year-old woman was found strangulated to death in an abandoned house at Jiobala village under Goindwal Sahib sub-division, here on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Palwinder Kaur. Sadar police have booked some unidentified persons under Section 302 (punishment for murder).

According to information, Palwinder Kaur had married Sukhdev Singh of Jiobala village 11 years ago. She along with her 10-year-old son Gurwinder Singh had been living at the village while her husband is working as a labourer in Dubai for the last two years.

Deceased’s mother Sukhwinder Kaur said, “On Tuesday around 10am, I was informed about the body by my daughter’s in-laws. When we visited the spot, we noticed signs of strangulation around her neck. It seemed someone had thrown my daughter’s body in the abandoned house after killing her.”

Station house officer (SHO) of Sadar police station, Harinder Singh, said preliminary investigation suggested that the deceased was strangulated to death. He said, “After dropping her son to his school at around 7am, the victim had returned to the home. Her dead body was found at around 9 am. We are working on various theories to ascertain the identity of the accused.”

According to police, Palwinder had been living in a joint family with her two brother-in-laws (husband’s brothers). Police said the role of insiders is also being inspected.

