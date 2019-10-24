e-paper
39 booked for attacking police party in Patiala

During the protest, the migrant labourers pelted stones at cops, vandalised two cars and burnt down a PCR motorcycle.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police on Thursday booked 39 persons for attacking a police party which had gone to pacify protesters demonstrating against commission agents at the grain market in Rajpura city on Wednesday. Three police officials had received injuries in the attack.

Police have identified four persons—Sonu, Surinder, Durag Devi and Om—all migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh, while 35 persons were yet to be identified. Of those booked, only Sonu has been arrested so far.

Station house officer (SHO) of Rajpura city police station Inspector Satinderpal Singh said, “We have arrested one of the accused and efforts are on to nab others.”

Earlier on Wednesday, around 350 to 400 migrant labourers started protesting against commission agents after one of their colleagues, Raju, 55, of Bihar died under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday night. The migrant labourers wanted the commission agent, for whom the deceased was working, to keep his body at his shop for the night, however, he declined.

During the protest, the migrant labourers pelted stones at cops, vandalised two cars and burnt down a PCR motorcycle.

“Raju was rushed to a government hospital in Chandigarh, where he was declared brought dead. The doctors has dubbed it a natural death, ”said SHO Satinderpal Singh.

A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for causing injuries voluntarily), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 427 (mischief), 436 (commits mischief by fire or any explosive substance) 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 148 (rioting) and 149 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against accused at Rajpura city police station.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 22:10 IST

