4 Punjab govt schools renamed after freedom fighters

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 22:52 IST

The Punjab government has renamed four government schools after freedom fighters and martyrs under its educational institutions renaming policy.

Announcing this, school education minister Vijay Inder Singla, who gave the nod, said the state government has taken the initiative to recognise the unique work of eminent personalities, martyrs and freedom fighters to preserve their legacy. He said that Government High School, Sadda Singh Wala (Moga), has been renamed as Ghadri Baba Bishan Singh Hindi Government High School, Sadda Singh Wala.

Likewise, Government High School, Amloh Road, Khanna, has been named as Raghbir Singh Freedom Fighter Government High School, Amloh Road, Khanna (Ludhiana) and Government Middle School, Rauli (Rupnagar), as Shaheed Kulwinder Singh Government Middle School, Rauli, while Government Primary School, Sherpur Sodhian (Sangrur), will now be known as Shaheed Baljeet Singh Government Primary, Sherpur Sodhian. “The official notification in this regard will be issued shortly,” he said in a statement.