40-year-old killed as car plunges down a 300-ft gorge in Shimla

The man’s vehicle plunged off the Kingal-Baragaon link road after he lost control over the wheel

chandigarh Updated: May 28, 2020 11:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The victim was rushed to the civil hospital where he was declared brought dead.
The victim was rushed to the civil hospital where he was declared brought dead. (Representative Image )
         

A man was killed when his vehicle skidded off the road into a 300-ft gorge near Kumarsain in Shimla on Wednesday.

The victim, Devinder, 40, is a resident of Jhamol village, Kumarsain tehsil, Shimla.

The accident took place on the Kingal-Baragaon link road around 6.30pm when the victim lost control over the wheel.

A local resident informed the police. He was rushed to the civil hospital where he was declared brought dead. Rampur Bushahr deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Abhimaniyou Verma confirmed the report and said the police are conducting an investigation.

